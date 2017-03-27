Students to Compete for Over $5,000 in Cash and Prizes at iPlay America's Science Fair

FREEHOLD, NJ--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - iPlay America's Science Fair is presented in partnership with Amboy Bank to celebrate student academic achievement in science. The Science Fair is designed specifically to allow students in third through twelfth grade to showcase their projects and compete against other participating students in three age divisions for over $5,000 in cash and park prizes. iPlay America's Science Fair takes place on Sunday, June 11, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. in Warehouse 100. Students are invited to enter projects or experiments they have used previously or enter new projects to be evaluated by a panel of special guest judges. Winners will be chosen in each of the three age divisions and cash prizes awarded to students placing first, second, and third in each division. Registration for iPlay America's Science Fair is just $25 and entitles registrants to a six-foot display table, Unlimited Ride Pass (value of $29.99), and iPlay America Science Fair T-Shirt. Space is limited and registration closes April 15. To register for this fun and educational event go to iPlay America.com/Science Fair.

"iPlay America is the best place to celebrate and our Science Fair celebrates education, innovation, and the hard work and brilliance that each of these student competitors has invested into their project," said Jessica Schwartz, vice president in charge of sales and marketing.

"We are pleased to partner with iPlay America to host this Science Fair," said Stan Koreyva, Executive Vice President and COO of Amboy Bank. "We are two companies deeply committed to this community, and encouraging innovation among children in this very creative space is very exciting."

iPlay America's Science Fair spotlights the achievements of top science students in the area and offers students a unique opportunity to compete against other students from different schools and districts and to have their work seen and recognized by new audiences and local science experts. Amboy Bank has generously offered to partner in this academic endeavor and to provide the cash awards for the winning entrants.

Educators, parents, and the public are all invited to attend and to encourage their students to participate in iPlay America's Science Fair. During the event, attendees can vote for their favorite project and the "fan favorite" winner will receive an iPlay America Party for up to fifteen guests. The school with the most students entered in the Science Fair will win a FREE ride night for the entire school.

The age categories for the Science Fair are:

• 3rd - 5th grade

• 6th - 8th grade

• 9th - 12th grade.

Rules regarding limitations or restrictions to projects or experiments will be posted to the submission site at iPlayAmerica.com/ScienceFair.

Organizations interested in providing sponsorships or participating in the "Vendor Village" being set up in support of this event should contact Jennifer Quinn at 732-577-8200 or Jenniferq@iPlayAmerica.com.

New Jersey's Original Indoor Boardwalk

iPlay America is the place to Get Inside the Fun! Its family-friendly indoor Boardwalk theme provides guests nearly four acres of outstanding rides, games, and attractions making it the perfect destination for FUN year round! iPlay America's Event Center and new Warehouse 100 are home to concerts, corporate events, expos, galas, trade shows, company outings, sporting events, social gatherings, and every kind of party. iPlay America offers guests a mouth-watering selection of Boardwalk style fare, classic American cuisine at Game Time Bar & Grill, and an impressive event catering menu. ALWAYS free to enter, iPlay America's guests can enjoy exciting new attractions like the Freedom Rider Spinning Coaster and the Sky Trails® High Ropes Course (the largest indoor ropes course in New Jersey). iPlay America is a 2016 winner of TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence for Outstanding Service. For FUN, fine food, and events of any size, the award winning iPlay America is the place to Get Inside the Fun. iPlay America is located on Route 9 at 110 Schanck Road in Freehold, New Jersey.

Amboy Bank

Founded in 1888, Amboy Bank a full-service commercial bank with 22 offices in Central New Jersey prides itself on quality service and responsiveness. Amboy Bank has been voted "Best Bank in Central Jersey" for the past 19 years in a row.