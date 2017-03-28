Studio Movie Grill -- Your New Neighbor

Studio Movie Grill Expands to Create Welcoming Spaces for Families, Friends and Philanthropy

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Studio Movie Grill ("SMG"), dedicated to opening hearts and minds, one story at a time, announced major expansion plans today.

SMG is proud to announce its continued growth and innovation by embracing new communities around the country where they can create a positive wake. Bakersfield, CA, Seminole, FL, and Marietta, GA have been selected for SMG's leading in-theater dining concept and locations will open their doors in all three cities before the end of 2017.

The expansion for 2017, while years in the planning, is a series of decisions made with heart. "We go where a community hub like SMG can make an impact. We want to be where we can be an integral piece of the community landscape. And we go to places I love to go!" Studio Movie Grill CEO Brian Schultz confessed. "All are ideal locations for me to reconnect with communities that have special meaning for me. My mother grew up near Chatham. Today, my mother, three brothers and their families live near Rocklin, California and my close college buddy, Mark Buonauro, lives in Bakersfield with his wife Kelly and sons."

Recent expansions include the $3 million renovation of a theater in Chatham on Chicago's underserved south side. The SMG Chatham team is hard at work on community activations to celebrate the remodel, and Chance the Rapper generously contributed all tickets for "Get Out" on February 26th for the neighborhood he grew up in as well as returning this past weekend to SMG Chatham to announce the royal court for the Bud Billikin parade. This proactive community involvement is part of SMG's mission to open hearts and minds one story at a time. Another expansion was in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Upper Darby's mayor, Tom Micozzie said, "We are thrilled that of all the opportunities elsewhere, Studio Movie Grill chose our community and became part of the rich diversity here in Upper Darby. SMG is a platform for doing good."

Built on that platform of 'doing good,' SMG is proud to partner with many organizations to support local charity and fundraising efforts. Many of SMG's outreach events are tailor-made for each location and are produced beside their long-established Special Needs Screenings for children with special needs and their families and the Chefs for Children program, whereby proceeds from select menu items are donated to a non-profit serving local special needs children.

What could patrons do aside from seeing a movie and tasting SMG's fresh and satisfying menu? In-theater or in the lounge, guests will find a premium bar with an eclectic wine list and signature SMG Cellars wines from Central California, a menu of craft brews and over 60 premium spirits. And patrons of the blockbuster movies can expand their movie tastes with SMG With A Twist: alternate programming providing guests with choices in entertainment, including concert films, sporting events and advanced promotional screenings.

All SMG locations provide advanced reserved seating online and theaters, as well as the restaurant, are available for private events, fundraisers, and special screenings. More details can be found on Facebook, Twitter (studiomoviegril) and www.studiomoviegrill.com.

About Studio Movie Grill

Studio Movie Grill modernized the traditional movie-going experience by combining first-run movies with full-service, in-theater dining. Established in 2000, SMG has swiftly grown to 24 locations in 9 states and by the end of 2017 SMG will boast 27 locations. SMG is the leader in in-theater dining exhibition and has plans for additional sites throughout the country in 2018. SMG currently ranks as the 19th largest exhibitor in the U.S. and is #1 in in-theater dining box office receipts. For additional information, visit www.studiomoviegrill.com.