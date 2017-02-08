Stung by Competitive Power Markets, FirstEnergy Focuses on T&D Investments, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) (Akron, Ohio), which operates 10 electric utilities and serves 6 million customers in six Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic states, plans to invest at least $7.9 billion over the next three years, mainly in its regulated transmission & distribution (T&D) business, Charles E. Jones, president and chief executive, told the Edison Electric Institute financial conference last November. Including the $2.9 billion of capital investments the utility holding company planned to make in 2016, the company's capital budget for 2016-19 will total about $10.8 billion, he said.

