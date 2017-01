Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

STURGIS, MI--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCQX : STBI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable March 15, 2017 to stockholders of record February 15, 2017. This declaration continues the quarterly stock dividend, unchanged from the prior quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc. and Oak Mortgage, LLC. Sturgis Bancorp provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer-banking services from 12 banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, Mich. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all banking centers of the Bank.

For Sturgis Bank & Trust Company updates, visit www.sturgisbank.com.

