Sub-contracted cafeteria workers at York University go on strike to end "poverty-wage jobs"

Cafeteria workers -- many of whom make just $12.21 an hour -- go out on indefinite strike, part of larger fight to end low-wage jobs on university campuses

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Sub-contracted cafeteria workers at York University will begin an indefinite strike on Thursday, February 16th, as they escalate their fight for a living wage. These workers, members of UNITE HERE Local 75, have been bargaining a new collective agreement for several months.

York University has sub-contracted many of its food service operations to Aramark, a US-based third-party food service provider. Many of the striking Aramark cafeteria workers earn only $12.21 per hour with sub-standard benefits. Cafeteria workers at the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus, also working for food service sub-contractor Aramark, began their own open-ended strike last Thursday, February 9th.

As the provincial government considers a number of measures to address so-called precarious work -- low-wage jobs with little job security -- members of the York community are calling on the school to make a commitment to good jobs, so no worker on campus makes below a living wage.

Toronto's prestigious universities should set an example for good jobs in our community. They should not participate in a race to the bottom using sub-contractors to hide poverty wages for members of the university community.

What: Joined by student supporters and other allies, sub-contracted cafeteria workers at York University will launch an indefinite strike on Thursday, February 16th.

When: Thursday, February 16th, starting at 9am

Where: York University (Keele Campus), 4700 Keele St., Main Entrance (Keele St. & York Blvd.)