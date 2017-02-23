Sublime Skinz Partners With IMM, Utilizing The Trade Desk Platform: Programmatic High Impact Skin Units Drive An 86% Increase In Site Traffic

Program Generates 7% Increase in Last-Touch Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - IMM, a full-service digital marketing agency that drives sales overnight to build brands over time, worked with The Trade Desk Inc. ( NASDAQ : TTD), a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, and programmatic-skin partner, Sublime Skinz, to successfully drive target-customer visits to a leading cell phone provider's website. The phone provider's core consumers skew older, averaging age 55, making it challenging to introduce new products digitally. In Q3 2016, the brand launched a phone plan with a goal of building awareness of the new offer. Driving downstream sales was an additional goal, but was not a determining factor in the overall success of the digital program. The three parties, working together, were able to drive unprecedented results.

The Trade Desk's programmatic media buying platform was identified as the best vehicle for the cell phone provider to drive a high volume of impressions to a particularly niche audience. The Trade Desk's ability to discover exactly which impressions buyers want and define how much they are willing to pay for them, enables truly personalized digital campaigns. This campaign was the first of its kind, measuring the efficacy of a programmatic campaign using skins to drive website traffic at a lower cost.

To truly test the value of the skin opportunity, the remainder of the programmatic buy was executed against tactics known to be lucrative methods for garnering high yields of cost-effective site traffic.

"The ability to execute programmatic skin buys provided insights about how to most effectively reach a customer previously thought to be inaccessible digitally," said Jenny Shi, Programmatic Supervisor, IMM.

The results from the skin buy exceeded all objectives. Sublime Skinz via The Trade Desk outperformed all other tactics, driving an 86% increase in site traffic. Sublime Skinz also beat other tactics in downstream sales by directing qualified customers who ultimately purchased the new product. A full sales audit revealed that Sublime Skinz successfully drove 7% of sales the wireless provider.

"By creatively delivering a solution that not only drove site visits, our main objective, but also sales, Sublime Skinz and The Trade Desk have established themselves as the obvious leader in programmatic skins buying," said Shi. "This program set a new high watermark for how we will measure future brand awareness campaigns."

The Sublime Skinz beta test can be replicated to drive awareness, engagement, and ultimately sales, across multiple category verticals with varying ranges of digital media budget.

About Sublime Skinz

Sublime Skinz specializes in the distribution and optimization of skin-based advertising. It is the first platform of its kind to provide programmatic skin-based advertising, driving efficient and effective campaigns at scale. The company provides actionable statistics and transparent insights in real time, allowing brands to extend their reach across premium websites while iterating and optimizing return on investment.

About IMM

IMM is a full-service digital marketing agency focused on building national marketing programs that get smarter every day and increase value over time. Founded in 2006, IMM has a long track record of innovating and adapting ahead of major industry shifts. Following the concept of Ideas Made Measureable, IMM custom builds results-based national campaigns by leveraging a unique combination of team, technology and creativity.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.