Subscription for Additional Common Shares of Coro Mining Corp.

GUERNSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Further to the press releases of Coro Mining Corp. ("Coro") of 20 April 2017 and Greenstone Resources L.P. ("Greenstone") of 4 April 2017, Greenstone announces that it has, through its affiliate, Greenstone Co-Investment No.1 (Coro) L.P., subscribed for 32,152,869 common shares of Coro, at a price per common share of C$0.15, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$3,582,955 (C$4,822,930) (the "Greenstone Subscription"). The Greenstone Subscription formed part of a larger non-brokered private placement of 107,680,000 common shares of Coro, as disclosed by Coro in its press release of 22 March 2017.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Greenstone Subscription, Greenstone had ownership of and control over 330,216,988 common shares of Coro, representing approximately 59% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Coro. As a result of the completion of the Greenstone Subscription, Greenstone currently has ownership of and control over 362,369,857 common shares of Coro, representing approximately 61% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Coro.

Greenstone acquired the common shares of Coro for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Greenstone may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Coro or continue to hold its current position. A copy of the early warning report required to be filed with the applicable securities commission in connection with the transactions will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and can be obtained by contacting Joanna Duquemin Nicolle and Sadie Morrison at +44 1481 810 100. Greenstone's address is set out below.