Successful Commissioning of Ammonia Treatment Plant - Achieved Less Than 1 Part per Million Ammonia-Nitrogen

Represents Best Available Treatment Approach - Engineered for Cold Water Conditions

GUELPH, ON--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Dr. Gene Shelp, President and CEO of ENPAR Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ENP) ("ENPAR" or "the Company"), is very pleased to announce that ENPAR'S patented AmmEL system represents a new paradigm in the treatment of ammonia in waste waters. At the Virginia site (refer to ENPAR's press release dated November 03, 2106), the remotely controlled, fully automated AmmEL plant is successfully reducing toxic ammonia in waste water from concentrations exceeding 175 parts per million (ppm) to less than 1 ppm. This robust system will operate continuously or intermittently during periods of limited precipitation.

ENPAR's patented AmmEL system is a proven approach capable of achieving strict treatment guidelines even under extremely cold water conditions (zero degrees centigrade). In contrast to conventional treatment approaches, this disruptive technology converts toxic ammonia into environmentally friendly nitrogen gas without producing nitrate (a carcinogen) or the well-known greenhouse gas nitrous oxide (releasing 1 kg of N 2 O into the atmosphere is reportedly equivalent to 298 kg of CO 2 ).

Dr. Shelp commented that: "The success of ENPAR's first commercial installation in the USA represents a launching platform for ENPAR's disruptive patented ammonia treatment system in North America and abroad. ENPAR is confident that this commercial success will translate into numerous additional near-term sales and facilitate future business opportunities in the municipal and industrial sectors. To this end, ENPAR and its Associate Engineering Firm in the USA [refer to ENPAR's press release dated March 08, 2016] are actively pursuing opportunities with a high probability of success."

About ENPAR Technologies Inc.

ENPAR is a "Technology Company" applying its patented and proprietary "Electrochemical Technologies" to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ENP".

