SugarCRM Announces BrainSell as an Elite Partner for 2017

Boston-based BrainSell, a top software reseller and business consultancy, announces their 2017 Elite Partner status from SugarCRM

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - BrainSell, specializing in the sales and implementation of SugarCRM, is proud to announce their Elite partnership with SugarCRM.

Elite status is determined by meeting product competency requirements, joint sales execution and driving new Sugar business during the preceding fiscal year. BrainSell, is committed to helping organizations utilize SugarCRM and providing world-class customer service.

"I'd like to thank and congratulate all the organizations that have achieved Elite-level status for 2017," said Patrick Pahl, Vice President of strategic alliances and partner operations at SugarCRM. "Our Elite Partners delivered an impressive 27 percent year-to-year increase in annually recurring new subscription revenue last year, added more than 350 new SugarCRM customers and increased the average new sale by 27 percent."

Jim Ward, CEO of BrainSell, is proud of this achievement. "The BrainSell team is honored to be named an Elite Partner of SugarCRM," said Ward. "We all look forward to many more years of growth and working with the Sugar team."

For more information on BrainSell, please visit: www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.

About SugarCRM:

SugarCRM enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market. Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience.

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.