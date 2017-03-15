SugarCRM Announces its 2017 Class of Elite Partners

Elite Status, the Highest Tier in the SugarCRM Channel Partner Program, Is Awarded to the Most Successful Partners Around the World

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - SugarCRM Inc., the company that enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable CRM solution on the market, announced today that 18 of its worldwide channel partners have achieved Elite Partner status for 2017.

Elite status is determined by meeting product competency requirements, joint sales execution and driving new Sugar business during the preceding fiscal year. This year's class represents 13 different countries.

"Our Elite partners are true CRM solution providers that are deeply involved in helping organizations utilize Sugar to provide a superior customer experience to separate themselves from the competition," said Patrick Pahl, vice president of strategic alliances and partner operations at SugarCRM. "I'd like to thank and congratulate all the organizations that have achieved Elite-level status for 2017. Our Elite Partners delivered an impressive 27 percent year-to-year increase in annually recurring new subscription revenue last year, added more than 350 new SugarCRM customers and increased the average new sale by 27 percent."

SugarCRM's 2017 Elite Partners are:

Acuity crm (Netherlands)

BrainSell Technologies (USA)

DRI-Nordic (Denmark & Germany)

Enable Technologies LTD (United Kingdom)

Faye Business Systems Group, Inc. (USA)

eVolpe Consulting (Poland)

iNet Process (France & USA)

Insignio CRM GmbH (Germany)

iZeno Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Levementum, LLC (USA)

OpenSymbol (Italy)

Provident CRM (Ireland)

REDK (Spain & United Kingdom)

Squiz (Australia & United Kingdom)

Sugar Factory s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Synolia (France)

Technology Advisors Inc. (USA)

W-Systems Corp. (USA)

SugarCRM has built a unique channel program of CRM experts with more than 200 channel partners in more than 30 countries. As a pure-play CRM vendor with an unconventional approach, SugarCRM offers a different kind of CRM application that helps our customers set themselves apart from the competition. The company's core group of partners are CRM mavericks that help extend the value of the Sugar platform for customers by providing strategic CRM consulting, tailored solutions that complement Sugar, techniques for CRM best practices, and flexible implementation and integration services.

