SugarCRM Champions Relationship Intelligence with New Products During SugarCon

Company adds "News" to SugarCRM Hint so sales representatives are aware of urgent opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - SugarCon 2017 - SugarCRM® Inc., the company that helps organizations build better business relationships, today announced major updates to its Relationship Intelligence product line. Relationship Intelligence is SugarCRM's new product line and roadmap that will combine AI-related technologies, sleek user experiences and mobile technologies so organizations can gather and analyze customer data from a broad range of social and business sources. With Relationship Intelligence, Sugar users can quickly and efficiently learn more about their business contacts and establish a productive relationship.

The company announced expanded geographical support and new features for SugarCRM Hint™, its flagship relationship intelligence product. It also previewed a new intelligent digital assistant that integrates with a user's smartphone to provide details and background information prior to business meetings.

"The way we'll work in the future demands that organizations respond to their employees' desire to work like they live. That means providing access to all the data they need to get their job done, wherever they are, and via any device," said Rich Green, chief product officer at SugarCRM. "Relationship Intelligence relies on automating large-scale data acquisition and deep learning capabilities to assist users in interactions with customers. Initially launched with Hint, and now with the demonstration of our new smart mobile assistant app, Relationship Intelligence helps Sugar users build deeper connections and respond to late-breaking developments as relationships evolve."

Enhancing your CRM experience with Hint

SugarCRM Hint reinvents enterprise applications by enabling end users to provide a contact's name and email address, and then automatically searches and tunes a wealth of personal and corporate profile details for that contact. That fresh data is automatically uploaded into the CRM. The latest version of Hint now provides recent news articles about the contact's organization to alert Sugar users to real-time developments that may signal an urgent opportunity. Officially launched for the U.S. in June, Hint now offers support for contacts in the U.K., Netherlands and Canada.

With Hint, users can drastically reduce the time spent researching new contacts outside the CRM, and performing manual data entry. They can also quickly find and import fresh and accurate data about contacts and their organization. Hint gathers customer intelligence from a broad range of social data sources so users can quickly and efficiently learn more about their prospects to establish a productive relationship.

A smart mobile assistant to guide your business relationships

Shown as a preview during SugarCon, a new personal assistant application from SugarCRM utilizes an "intelligence calendar" to provide logistical and strategic information about each scheduled meeting. For example, users can schedule alerts before each meeting and the app will pull up the meeting's subject matter, location (with directions) and time. It also provides a professional summary of the meeting contact and adds intelligent info via Sugar Hint and their social profiles.

The latest version of SugarCRM Hint will be available on October 5, 2017. It is compatible with Sugar 7.8 or later and available for an introductory price of $15 per user, per month. The intelligent mobile app will be available in 2018.

For more information, please visit www.SugarCRM.com/hint

