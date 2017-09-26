SugarCRM Delivers Next Major Update to Its CRM Industry-Leading Mobile App With New Mobile SDK

The new software developers kit enables companies to develop purpose-built mobile applications faster, and at a lower cost

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - SugarCon 2017 - SugarCRM Inc., the company that helps organizations build better business relationships, announced today the availability of its mobile software development kit (SDK). Now, SugarCRM customers can quickly and easily build customizations for Sugar Mobile, akin to what can be done today for the Sugar desktop experience. With the launch of the SDK, companies can now develop purpose-built mobile applications for individuals, roles and teams to make the mobile experience more productive for their employees.

Smartphones are firmly entrenched in today's business world, but truly valuable mobile apps from enterprise software providers are rare. This is because businesses are still learning how to take advantage of the contextual and real-time information provided by smartphone capabilities like geolocation, push notifications and the camera. While rare, quality mobile business apps provide immense value. For example, according to the findings of a Nucleus Research report, 65 percent of companies that consistently take advantage of mobile CRM are meeting or exceeding their current sales quotas.

"While the 'mobile-first' era is powering modern businesses, the key to continuing that trend is to fuel the mass customization of the app development process," said Rich Green, chief product officer at SugarCRM. "The Sugar mobile app as delivered is already a powerful and widely adopted solution, but the mobile SDK is designed to enable SugarCRM customers and partners to easily create a role-tailored, industry-specific custom mobile experience."

The mobile SDK's formalized, public APIs and guidelines will help developers extend Sugar Mobile in an upgrade-safe manner. SugarCRM has done the heavy lifting so customers do not need to build their own applications from scratch. Common examples of customizations are integration with enterprise-ready mobile device management tools, custom fields, views and buttons; integration with native device capabilities like GPS and the camera; and custom styling, theming and navigation.

"Anytime I prepare for a sales call or have a conversation with my sales team about a current customer, the first thing we do is open the Sugar app on our phones," said Pat Conner, rental group sales manager at MacAllister Machinery. "It is by far, the best CRM mobile app I've ever used so we are excited to see how our developers will use the mobile SDK to make it even more specific to our needs."

The Sugar Mobile app is available for all Sugar Professional, Enterprise and Ultimate customers. The app includes many advanced features such as offline storage mode, single sign-on connectivity and mobile device management capabilities.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM enables organizations to build better business relationships with insightful, adaptable and intuitive customer relationship management (CRM) and relationship intelligence solutions. Helping companies build a unique customer experience through great business relationships is our sole focus. That's why our customers love us: SugarCRM receives the highest Net Promoter Score across all major CRM vendors. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Goldman Sachs, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, New Enterprise Associates, and Walden International. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. To learn more visit http://www.sugarcrm.com or follow@SugarCRM.

