SugarCRM Focuses on 'Accelerated Innovation' with New Cloud Offering

Company's Fall '17 Sugar release makes selling a more collaborative exercise with several major updates

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - SugarCRM® Inc., the company that helps organizations build better business relationships, announced today the general availability of the latest version of Sugar® On-Demand. The Fall '17 update marks the beginning of accelerated innovation and more frequent cloud releases from SugarCRM. Sugar On-Demand is increasing its release cadence to quarterly, bringing the company's latest innovations to customers faster.

"SugarCRM customers want innovation, but they also want predictability -- two concepts that can sometimes be at odds with each other. Our new release schedule for the Sugar cloud offerings will help us innovate within a predictable release schedule, invest heavily in UX design, quality, and scale, and simplify cloud development and deployment," said Rich Green, chief product officer at SugarCRM. "The first example of our accelerated innovation is this new feature set packed into the Sugar Fall '17 update. This update is designed to make the CRM, and the data within in it, more easily shared, organized and analyzed."

The Sugar Fall '17 release is designed to help sales teams share data and work together more effectively so they can offer a better experience to their customers. Major updates include:

Shareable Dashboards -- Dashboards, which are visual representations of real-time CRM data and insight for various modules like leads, opportunities and accounts, can now be easily shared. That helps keep everyone who works with a customer or is involved in an opportunity stay updated with the latest information. Sugar admins can set up default dashboards for different departments and groups, so they can distribute useful information to users and keep everyone on the same page faster than ever before.





-- Dashboards, which are visual representations of real-time CRM data and insight for various modules like leads, opportunities and accounts, can now be easily shared. That helps keep everyone who works with a customer or is involved in an opportunity stay updated with the latest information. Sugar admins can set up default dashboards for different departments and groups, so they can distribute useful information to users and keep everyone on the same page faster than ever before. Drill-Through Charts -- One of the most frequently requested features from SugarCRM customers, drill-through charts help users better understand what's behind the numbers, faster. Users can double-click on a chart segment to reveal further details without needing to create a separate report. This makes it easier to find anomalies and exceptions within the data.





-- One of the most frequently requested features from SugarCRM customers, drill-through charts help users better understand what's behind the numbers, faster. Users can double-click on a chart segment to reveal further details without needing to create a separate report. This makes it easier to find anomalies and exceptions within the data. New Email Module -- Email within Sugar has been completely redesigned to provide a central view of all relevant email records. Emails are associated with accounts and contacts and can be organized by filtering, searching and tagging. The new module also serves as an email management solution for emails archived via various services.





"The ability to easily analyze data within the CRM will help our company more effectively drive decisions in order to remain customer-focused," said Missy Brooks, CRM Administrator at Milsoft. "Sugar's new drill-through charts feature in the latest release allows us to explore the details behind the numbers. We can actively monitor our sales pipeline and new opportunities, without needing to create a bunch of separate reports."

Sugar Fall '17 is available for Sugar On-Demand customers today. For more information and to sign up for a free trial, please visit www.SugarCRM.com.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM enables organizations to build better business relationships with insightful, adaptable and intuitive customer relationship management (CRM) and relationship intelligence solutions. Helping companies build a unique customer experience through great business relationships is our sole focus. That's why our customers love us: SugarCRM receives the highest Net Promoter Score across all major CRM vendors. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Goldman Sachs, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, New Enterprise Associates, and Walden International. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. To learn more visit http://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM, the SugarCRM logo and SugarCRM Hint are trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.