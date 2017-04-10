SugarCRM Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2017 Partner Program Guide

Annual Guide Recognizes the Channel's Top Partner Programs

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - SugarCRM Inc., the company that enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable CRM solution on the market, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given SugarCRM a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

As a pure-play CRM vendor with an unconventional approach, SugarCRM appeals to solution providers that understand building a better business means choosing to be different. The company's core partners are CRM mavericks that aren't afraid to challenge the status quo and leverage the Sugar platform to help their clients build a superior customer experience to enhance their businesses. In 2016, this message helped the SugarCRM partner program grow into an ecosystem capable of closing enterprise-level CRM deals and handling sophisticated global implementations.

"For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits."

"SugarCRM partners understand that selling modern CRM isn't about pushing more and more unnecessary features that fall outside of core CRM to their customer base. Rather, it's about helping businesses and employees create meaningful and valuable relationships built around topics that matter to everybody involved," said Patrick Pahl, vice president of partnerships at SugarCRM. "SugarCRM is honored to be recognized by CRN once again with a 5-star rating in their Partner Program Guide. It validates our channel program and the 200+ partners who have chosen to join us."

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market. Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Goldman Sachs, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, NEA and Walden International. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. To learn more visit http://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.