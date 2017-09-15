SugarCRM Nabs Four CRM Market Awards From DestinationCRM.com

SugarCRM Lauded as a 'Leader' in Midmarket and SMB CRM and Sales Force Automation Categories, and 'One to Watch' in Enterprise CRM

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 15, 2017) - SugarCRM Inc., the company that helps organizations build better business relationships, announced today it has been recognized with four awards in DestinationCRM.com's CRM Market Awards. SugarCRM was named a "Leader" in three categories -- Midmarket CRM, Small-Business CRM and Sales Force Automation -- and "One to Watch" in Enterprise CRM. These most recent industry accolades underscore SugarCRM's reputation as a vanguard in CRM and an industry innovator dedicated to challenging the status quo.

"SugarCRM has become the choice for the mavericks who are looking for a different CRM experience than what is being offered by the bloated, legacy CRM vendors," said Clint Oram, co-founder and CMO, SugarCRM. "We call these forward-thinking change agents CRM heroes, and we look forward to celebrating these awards with them in a couple weeks at SugarCon."

The CRM Market Awards recognize key players in the CRM space that are best responding to the needs of their customers. Judged by a panel of industry analysts, the vendors are evaluated based on their company revenue and analyst ratings for depth of functionality, deployment costs, customer satisfaction and company direction.

For a complete listing of the 2017 CRM Market Awards winners, please see the September 2017 issue of CRM Magazine.

