SugarCRM Signs Agreement with TrustSphere to Offer Relationship Analytics for Sugar

TrustSphere Builds and Maintains the Enterprise's Social Graph, Enabling Sales Professionals to Identify Which of Their Colleagues has a Strong Relationship with a Prospect

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - SugarCRM Inc., the company that enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable CRM solution on the market, and TrustSphere, a recognized market leader in relationship analytics, today announced the two companies have signed a strategic agreement making SugarCRM the master reseller of the TrustSphere Relationship Analytics for the Sugar solution.

TrustSphere's Relationship Analytics allow organizations to leverage their most valuable asset -- the Collective Relationship Network. The solution surfaces previously hidden and untapped insights, which are seamlessly integrated into Sugar. These customer insights are designed to improve sales performance, reduce customer churn and accelerate the new employee on-boarding process.

"Customer relationships are among a company's most valuable asset. A vast majority of daily interaction between customers and businesses happens outside of their CRM application," said Manish Goel, CEO at TrustSphere. "How many times has a sales professional reached out to a contact, only to find out they already know one of his or her colleagues? Wouldn't that have been valuable to know before making the call? In a different scenario, how many times has a sales representative gone into a customer meeting unaware of interactions that have already occurred? With Relationship Analytics for Sugar, sales representatives will have unprecedented access and insight into all the interactions between the customer and all of the individuals across the business with a few simple clicks."

TrustSphere's Relationship Analytics is a complementary solution designed to work easily and seamlessly with Sugar. SugarCRM customers and business partners will be able to leverage Sugar and TrustSphere's Relationship Analytics platforms to deliver real-time insights that emerge from popular enterprise productivity and collaboration applications. This innovative technology assists Sugar users to maximize revenue by providing insights that enable account executives and sales leaders to efficiently and effectively manage pipeline, account servicing and renewals.

"Sugar users know that a truly transformative customer experience comes from staying on top of each customer relationship via every digital channel," said Dax Farhang, sr. director Product Marketing at SugarCRM. "With Relationship Analytics, every salesperson and customer-facing professional can now easily tap into their colleagues' knowledge before they reach out to prospects and customers."

Relationship Analytics for Sugar is priced at $20 per user per month. It integrates with popular email systems like Microsoft Exchange and Office 365, Lotus Domino, and Gmail for business. It is available with all Sugar editions and supports both SaaS and on-premises deployments.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market. Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Goldman Sachs, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, NEA and Walden International. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. To learn more visit http://www.sugarcrm.com or follow @SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About TrustSphere

TrustSphere is a widely recognized market leader in Relationship Analytics. We help organizations leverage their most valuable asset -- the Collective Relationship Network. Our solutions enable forward thinking organizations to unlock the inherent value of their own networks, using our proprietary Relationship Analytics platform. This rich set of analytics surface insights, which help our clients across the globe improve key business challenges including sales force effectiveness, enterprise-wide collaboration and corporate governance. We deliver our solutions through leading technology and business partners including IBM, Salesforce.com, SugarCRM, Veritas.