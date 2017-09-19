SugarCRM's Clint Oram Named Top Midmarket IT Executive by The Channel Company and Midsize Enterprise Summit

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - SugarCRM, the company that helps organizations build better business relationships, today announced that its CMO and co-founder Clint Oram has been named to The Channel Company's Top Midmarket IT Executives list. This annual list honors influential vendor and solution provider executives who have demonstrated an exceptionally strong commitment to the midmarket.

Clint has been at the forefront of continuously evolving SugarCRM's story to midmarket companies about unlocking the power of CRM to grow their businesses. He's led SugarCRM investments in customer engagement for its midmarket customers and actively works with customers to help them articulate and build CRM success roadmaps. SugarCRM recently updated its customer-engagement strategy to better support every stage of a CRM customer's journey, including connecting them to a peer group of CRM "change makers" through its loyalty program, Sugar Insiders.

"The midmarket has historically been underserved by the CRM industry because the big legacy vendors have tried to force bloated, expensive and complex CRM features onto these types of companies," said Oram. "At SugarCRM, we focus on finding those who walk a different path -- the change makers of CRM who lead their companies to a better customer experience by going beyond the status quo. A key part of the strategy is recruiting and growing relationships with channel partners that understand midmarket customers. As SugarCRM has settled into a position where the midmarket is in our 'sweet spot,' the 'change maker' is the ideal customer profile. We have altered our partner ecosystem to address the unique CRM needs of the midmarket."

While small and large companies have always recognized CRM's value, many midmarket companies often slip into the uninspired trap of vendor consolidation rather than best-of-breed IT investments. As a result, midmarket companies end up with oversold CRM bloatware from their ERP vendor. Sugar focuses on the core CRM features and capabilities that help midmarket companies establish stronger business relationships.

"The Channel Company and Midsize Enterprise Summit are proud to recognize these individuals and the companies they represent for their remarkable efforts to meet the unique IT needs of this fast-growing industry," said Robert C. DeMarzo, Senior Vice President of Event Content and Strategy, The Channel Company. "The winners will be honored at this year's Midsize Enterprise Summit Fall this month in San Antonio, Texas, the nation's largest gathering of midmarket senior IT executives and the ideal venue in which to honor these deserving leaders. We congratulate each of the honorees and look forward to their continued success."

