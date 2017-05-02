Sugarlands Distilling Co. Introduces Roaming Man Tennessee Rye Whiskey

East Tennessee distillery unveils its first aged whiskey

GATLINBURG, TN--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Sugarlands Distilling Company, crafters of award-winning spirits in East Tenn., recently released their newest spirit -- Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey.

Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey is the first aged spirit produced by Sugarlands Distilling Co. Bottled at a cask strength of 123.4 proof, one might expect this Straight Rye Whiskey to have a kick, however, you will be shocked at how gentle Roaming Man is. With a classic rye spiciness of black pepper and hints of tobacco and oak, this approachable rye whiskey will not disappoint. Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey is well balanced with the sweetness of vanilla and caramel along with hints of apple and pineapple.

"We're excited to enter the aged whiskey arena with Roaming Man," said Head Distiller Greg Eidam. "From the beginning, we decided not to source an aged whiskey and have patiently distilled and aged our own unique expressions."

The first edition of Roaming Man was released for presale in November 2016 and sold out within hours. The company plans to expand its aged whiskey operation in 2017 by continuing to create unique mash bills and traditional whiskeys.

"After years of working on our whiskey project, we are very excited to be able to release an incredible straight rye whiskey finally. Just like our award-winning rye distillate, our company is maturing with time," Eidam said.

Sugarlands Distilling Co. will be releasing their second batch of Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey in July 2017. Presale will begin on Monday, May 29, 2017. Purchasers will be able to pick up their second edition Roaming Man Whiskey between July 1 and October 1, 2017.

Sugarlands Distilling Company has quickly become one of the most celebrated crafters of moonshine spirits in the country. The East Tennessee distillery currently offers 20 varieties of award-winning spirits distilled in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Each year, nearly 1 million people visit the distillery, making it America's top-rated distillery experience and the number one "thing to do" in Gatlinburg, Tenn., according to TripAdvisor.com.

The Gatlinburg distillery combines innovative drinks with a raconteur and thrilling vibe. At the downtown Gatlinburg distillery, craft moonshine and whiskey partners up with live music, moonshine tastings, distillery tours and outdoor adventures in the Sugarlands -- an area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, also known as "moonshiners' paradise."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/2/11G137655/Images/Sugarlands_Roaming_Man_5-4b83c34ce6f384f6b3acf6551ba555e1.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/2/11G137655/Images/RoamingManWhiskey-37930e35e54c828197080a7169be43cc.jpg