Sugarmade and Sound Decisions Partner to Create Marketing Heat for Sriracha Seasoning Stix

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 29, 2017) - Sugarmade, Inc. ( OTCQB : SGMD), today announces it has selected the Ecommerce marketing company Sound Decisions to help the Company in revolutionizing the seasoning and spice industry via its patented product line, Sriracha Seasoning Stix. Sugarmade and Sound Decisions are preparing to roll out an aggressive marketing program beginning next week.

Seasoning Stix are a true revolution in the seasoning of food representing the first revolution in seasoning in over 1,000 years. Already awarded three patents, Seasoning Stix are made of seasoning and spices that are formed into solid sticks that are inserted into food prior to cooking. During the cooking process, Seasoning Stix change from a solid to a liquid, infusing flavor from the inside out.

Daniel Parker, CEO of Sound Decisions, has fostered many Ecommerce successes, including mychoicsoftware.com where his team drove product revenues up nearly 100 fold over the course of three years. Mr. Parker commented, "We are super selective with the brands and companies we chose as clients. All of us at Sound Decisions wanted to become associated with Sugarmade and Sriracha Seasoning Stix because we think it's a great combination of a unique patented product combined with one of the strongest brands in the culinary industry. We are looking forward to strong success with Sugarmade."

Sound Decisions has already positively impacted Sugarmade's Sriracha Seasoning Stix marketing efforts. The products are already listed on Amazon.com and the new Ecommerce platform is expected to go live early next week. Additionally, several other online marketers are in process of listing the products on their websites and aggressive marketing promotions have been designed and will launched next week, running through Christmas.

"We are pulling out all the stops for the Holiday marketing program being administered by Sound Decisions," commented Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade. "We have kicked the Florida Seasoning Stix factory into high gear and we are building a considerable level of inventory for the season. Our early marketing has provided us a lot of market intelligence that we are now using to place our Internet and social media advertisements. It's a pleasure to have Sound Decisions on board with its analytical approach to Ecommerce marketing. We are looking forward to a very strong Holiday marketing season with Sriracha Seasoning Stix."

About Sugarmade, Inc. ( OTCQB : SGMD)

Sugarmade, Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. Sugarmade is a party to a license with Huy Fong Foods, Inc. and has an agreement with Huy Fong Foods, Inc. to use the licensed marks for the limited products and purposes permitted by the license. Seasoning Stix are protected by three issued U.S. patents, which are utilized by Sugarmade under agreement from Wyoming-based, Seasoning Stixs International, LLC. For more information on the Company's products, please visit http://www.Sugarmade.com. Information on Sriracha Seasoning Stix can be viewed at http://www.SrirachaStix.com. Information on Huy Fong Foods, Inc. can be view at www.huyfong.com.

About Sound Decisions

Sound Decisions is a business development firm founded by Daniel Parker, a veteran of the ecommerce rapid growth startup space. Daniel brings extensive startup management experience to the space from his previous projects. Articles and podcasts: http://www.ecommercefuel.com/100x-your-business/

Future speaking events: https://ecommcon.com/ecommcon-16264265

For inquiries please contact Sugarmade at (888) 982-1628 or info@SrirachaStix.com.

