SUISA and SESAC Launch Mint Digital Services and Join Forces with Warner/Chappell Music as its First Client

This March, the U.S. musical rights organization SESAC Holdings, Inc., and the Swiss authors' rights society SUISA launched the joint venture Mint Digital Services, which was announced last August; The company will be responsible for invoicing and administration of multi-territorial license agreements with online service providers

NEW YORK, NY and ZURICH, SWITZERLAND--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Effective immediately, Mint Digital Services will assume the administration and invoicing of Warner/Chappell Music's online licensing business for the online service provider iTunes. Warner/Chappell Music, the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group, is home to a wide array of legendary songwriters and a rich catalog of contemporary hits and influential standards.

Mint Digital Services allows for a smoother and more efficient process of administering license agreements for online services by drawing on a database resulting from the combination of data from SESAC Performing Rights, The Harry Fox Agency and SUISA. The Mint Digital Services database includes approximately 16 million documented musical works and 96 million sound recordings, over 25 million of which are pre-linked to musical compositions. As a result, Mint Digital Services has one of the most comprehensive international databases for the identification of musical works.

The joint venture will handle the billing and administration of licenses issued on behalf of The Harry Fox Agency, SESAC Performing Rights and SUISA, and also offers its services to publishers.

With Mint, rightsholders will benefit from a more thorough exploitation of the online service providers' usage reports, which will lead to increased proceeds. Moreover, royalties will be paid more quickly, and transparency regarding their catalogs, licenses and royalty statements will increase.

"By combining the expertise of the most accurate licensing process in Europe and the largest database of composition to recording links, Mint has created a platform that identifies more revenue from digital providers," said Alexander Wolf, Delegate of the Board of Directors, Mint Digital Services. "This also enables publishers, such as Warner/Chappell Music, to realize more revenue faster and more accurately than ever before, and we're thrilled to have them as a partner."

Daniel Koehler, CEO of Mint Digital Services, is convinced, "The joint forces of SESAC and SUISA make Mint one of the most attractive multi territorial online administrators in the market."

The joint venture is headquartered in Zurich.

For more information, visit www.mintservices.com

About SUISA:

SUISA is the cooperative society for composers, lyricists and music publishers in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Its members include more than 35,000 authors and publishers of all musical fields. In Switzerland and Liechtenstein, SUISA represents the repertoire of two million authors worldwide. It issues usage licenses for this world repertoire to more than 90,000 clients. In 2015, SUISA's 200 staff in offices in Zurich, Lausanne and Lugano generated revenues in excess of CHF 150 million. As a not-for-profit organization, SUISA distributes the licensing proceeds, after administrative costs, to its authors and publishers. Its members also include internationally famous composers and lyricists such as Charles Aznavour, Jacques Revaux ("My Way") and Andreas Vollenweider. www.suisa.ch

About SESAC Holdings, Inc.:

SESAC Holdings is the only U.S.-based Music Rights Organization that licenses and administers public performance, mechanical and other rights. SESAC Holdings is unique in its ability to offer singular licenses for the works of its affiliated writers and publishers that aggregate both performance and mechanical rights in order to drive greater efficiency in licensing for music users, as well as enhanced value for music creators and publishers. Its businesses operate on a sophisticated information technology and data platform to provide timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution.

SESAC Holdings' subsidiaries are some of the most well-known companies in music licensing and administration. SESAC Performing Rights is the second oldest and most progressive performing rights organization in the U.S. SESAC Holdings' acquisition of the Harry Fox Agency (HFA) accelerated its transition to a "multi-rights" organization with HFA's deep publisher relations and mechanical licensing history. Following the HFA acquisition, SESAC's Rumblefish subsidiary was merged with HFA's Slingshot business unit under the Rumblefish brand. Rumblefish simplifies business for digital services, publishers, labels, artists and apps. Rumblefish's transparent composition and recording administration, data and royalty management, licensing and network monetization allow clients to focus on their core business. Rights. Simplified. Royalties. Amplified.

SESAC Holdings has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Portland, San Francisco, London and Munich.