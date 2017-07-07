Suit up, New York: INDOCHINO Opens Showroom in the Financial District

INDOCHINO's "Made for You" menswear experience promises the luxury of made to measure without the high price tag

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 07, 2017) - INDOCHINO announces that it has opened a second New York location today in the heart of the city's Financial District. The showroom opens at 25 Broad Street due to phenomenal demand. It is the first of four showrooms to open in major American cities this summer, increasing the showroom network by 30%, including new retail geographies in Chicago and Washington and a second location in Philadelphia.

Ideally situated across from the New York Stock Exchange and two blocks from Wall Street, the 2,819 square feet space is a haven for men looking to stand out in the boardroom with impeccably tailored, fully personalized clothing that doesn't cost a fortune. This second location in INDOCHINO's biggest market is a result of increased awareness of a superior alternative to off the rack clothing and expensive custom options.

"Our Soho showroom was the first to open in the U.S. and the demand in New York for our unique retail experience has been incredible. With appointments regularly being at capacity, we created a solution to better serve our top market," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "We're incredibly excited to open a second location in the financial capital of the world. Tailored clothing may not be new to Wall Street but the accessible price point alongside our high quality focus ensures men of any generation can dress in one-of-a-kind creations and experience the elevated world of custom clothing."

INDOCHINO is the world's largest dedicated made to measure menswear company. Inspired daily by the belief that shopping should be an experience and doesn't require men to spend a fortune on custom clothing. The brand promises an elevated experience without the high price usually associated with made to measure clothing. Suits are available from $399 and shirts from $79. Customers are able to create one-of-a-kind crafted suits and shirts online or in its growing portfolio of showrooms.

INDOCHINO showrooms promise a luxurious and highly engaging experience. Customers are paired with a Style Guide who tailors the appointment based on their needs and helps them to build their one-of-a-kind suit or shirt. Style Guides take measurements, assist with fabric selection, and walk shoppers through endless personalization options, including buttons, pockets, lapels and monograms. Each garment is made-to-order and delivered in around four weeks.

The first 250 customers who book an appointment at the Broad Street showroom and get measured will be entered into a draw to win a perfectly tailored wardrobe consisting of two suits and five shirts, all made to measure. No purchase necessary.

To book an appointment with a Style Guide, visit: www.indochino.com/showrooms.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO (www.indochino.com) has updated the traditional tailoring experience for the modern man. Inspired daily by the belief that men don't need to spend a fortune for custom clothing, the brand creates an elevated experience without the high price tag usually associated with made to measure. INDOCHINO is the first online company to disrupt the retail sector by delivering mass customized apparel to its customers and is now the largest dedicated made to measure menswear company. The company's multi-touch customer experience allows men to order their made to measure clothing online, via mobile or in person at INDOCHINO showrooms.

ABOUT INDOCHINO SHOWROOMS

