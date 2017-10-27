Suit up, Seattle: INDOCHINO Opens Its First Showroom in the Emerald City

The next generation of made to measure is coming to downtown Seattle on November 10

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 27, 2017) - INDOCHINO, the world's largest exclusive made to measure apparel company, will unveil its Seattle flagship on November 10 as the brand continues to bring its innovative retail concept to cities across North America. The unique "Made for You" shopping experience opens at 1801 5th Ave and is ideal for men looking to stand out during any occasion with perfectly tailored, fully personalized clothing that doesn't cost a fortune.

Seattle is a growing market for INDOCHINO, which hails from Vancouver, BC, and the 4,371 square foot space is set to be its largest and most impressive showroom to date. Located two short blocks from Nordstrom and Westlake Center, it is conveniently situated at a busy intersection where the business district meets the downtown shopping core. The site was coincidentally a suit store before being converted into a dance studio and INDOCHINO will pay tribute to the building's roots by filling it with the next generation of men's apparel. The open-concept, contemporary aesthetic perfectly mirrors the company's mission to update the suiting tradition for the modern man.

"We have a strong affinity with our neighbors south of the border, with thousands of online customers and hundreds more who travel north to take advantage of our Canadian retail locations," said Drew Green, CEO, INDOCHINO. "We're looking forward to introducing our experiential approach, innovative product and accessible price point to the next generation of Seattleites."

INDOCHINO showrooms promise a premium and highly engaging shopping experience. Customers are paired with a Style Guide who tailors the appointment based on their needs and helps them to build their one-of-a-kind suit or shirt. Style Guides take measurements, introduce the customer to hundreds of fabric options, and walk shoppers through endless personalization options, including buttons, pockets, lapels and monograms. Each garment is made-to-order and delivered in approximately four weeks.

The showroom launch will open with INDOCHINO's Black Friday pricing, where customers can immediately take advantage of the company's biggest deals of the year. This will ensure that early shoppers will not only get an unprecedented made to measure experience, but at prices that are redefining men's apparel.

INDOCHINO has strong ties to Seattle with long-term investor and shareholder Madrona Venture Group based in the city. "INDOCHINO is a web-native brand that has leveraged the learnings from its e-commerce business to design a modern and truly omnichannel retail experience," said Scott Jacobson, Partner, Madrona Venture Group and INDOCHINO board member. "It is fitting that the company's first Seattle store is just a few blocks from Amazon, a company that recognizes the importance of omnichannel and are doing much of their own reinvention of the offline retail experience."

Seattle is the eighth INDOCHINO location to open in major North American cities this year as the company continues to expand its innovative experiential retail concept, with the company aiming to open 150 showrooms globally in the next five years.

Seattle Showroom Information

Address: 1801 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA

Hours: Mon to Thur 10 - 8, Fri to Sat 10 - 9, Sun 11 - 7

Pricing: Regular-priced suits start from $399 and shirts from $79

Black Friday Sale: Save up to 70% off custom apparel and accessories

To book an appointment with a Style Guide, visit: www.indochino.com/showroom/21.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO has updated the traditional tailoring experience for the modern man. Inspired daily by the belief that men don't need to spend a fortune for custom clothing, the brand creates an elevated experience without the high price tag usually associated with made to measure.

INDOCHINO is the first online company to disrupt the retail sector by delivering mass customized apparel to its customers and is now the largest dedicated made to measure menswear company. The company's multi-touch customer experience allows men to order their made to measure clothing online, via mobile or in person at INDOCHINO showrooms.

