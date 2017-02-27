Summer is Heating-Up in Colorado with New Events, Unparalleled Adventures, Unique Lodging Offerings, Culinary Delights and More

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Colorado is gearing up for an unforgettable summer filled with new offerings for visitors. For more information on Colorado, visit www.COLORADO.com.

Exciting New Events, Festivals & Anniversaries:

Estes Park Celebrates its Centennial: The town of Estes Park will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2017. The town was established on April 17, 1917, and boasts several historic landmarks, attractions and more.

Vail Craft Beer Classic, June 16th-18th, 2017: This June, the Vail Valley will become a hub for craft beer enthusiasts at the inaugural Vail Craft Beer Classic with over 300 beers, dozens of events, yoga, and more.

Haute Route, June 24-30, 2017: The Haute Route is the first global series of multi-day cycling events for amateurs taking cyclists from Boulder to Colorado Springs with stops in Avon, Crested Butte, Snowmass and Winter Park.

Slow Food Nations, July 14-16, 2017: Slow Food USA and Slow Food International will launch their first U.S. Slow Food event, Slow Food Nations in Denver with a street food festival, gravitas of a food systems conference and inspiration of a cultural exchange.

Velorama Festival and Colorado Classic Pro Cycling, August 10-13, 2017: Pro bicycle racing returns to Colorado with the Colorado Classic, and in Denver, a new companion music, food and crafts festival dubbed "Velorama."

Yoga On The Mountain Debuts in Snowmass, August 11-13, 2017: The three-day festival will feature over 60 diverse yoga classes, music, meditation, personal discussions and more.

Outerbike Comes to Crested Butte, August 18-20, 2017: Outerbike, the biggest mountain bike demo on earth, comes to the Rocky Mountains for the first time ever showcasing Crested Butte and the Gunnison Valley's 750 miles of mountain bike trails.

Enticing New Attractions, Activities & Adventures:

Animas River Whitewater Park Expands: The Animas River Whitewater Park recently underwent an expansion that includes the addition of a fish ladder, a bypass channel and several fun new water features.

Breckenridge Walking Tour & Photography Workshop: This tour, lead by internationally recognized photographer Louie Traub, will take guests on a walking journey of Breckenridge while providing them with the opportunity to photograph historical buildings and artifacts, the arts district and surrounding mountains.

Canyoning Adventures Now Offered in Ouray: Canyoning Colorado will offer canyoning descents and trainings in the quaint mountain town of Ouray, which has been frequented by seasoned canyoners for years due to its abundance of canyons and waterfalls.

Classic Palisade Wine Country Guided Bike Tour: Indulge your appetite for supreme wines and incomparable cycling. Pedal quiet country roads into the heart of Colorado Wine Country.

Colorado National Park Tour: Travelers now have a convenient new way to explore the varied landscapes and experiences of Colorado's four stunning National Parks. The Colorado National Parks Tour takes road trippers from Denver on a seven- to 10-day route.

The Denver Zoo Debuts Tiger Exhibit: Located on almost a full acre on the southeastern edge of the park, The Edge tiger exhibit will bring guests closer than ever to the Zoo's Amur tigers.

Epic Discovery Comes to Breckenridge Ski Resort: Vail Resorts' innovative summer offering, Epic Discovery, arrives in Breckenridge in summer 2017 with interactive exploration zones, story stakes, animal ability experiences, climbing wall, Aerial Adventure Tour, zip lines and more.

Four New Natural Areas Opened in Fort Collins: Four new Natural Areas have been added to Fort Collins' network of 41 sites: Goose Hollow, Tanglewood, Soaring Vista and Flores del Sol.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park's New Haunted Mine Drop: New for summer 2017, the Haunted Mine Drop will leave guests breathless as they drop approximately 100 feet on the only drop ride in the world that goes down inside a mountain.

Lazy B Chuckwagon and Western Show Announces Reopening: The tradition of the Lazy B Chuckwagon dinner and Western show lives on from its opening in the early 1960s. The "new" Lazy B is hard work of the past combined with new talent.

Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care Opens Organic Farm Center: The new Lily's Organic Farm Center will be home to Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care's USDA-certified farm and laboratory and will act as a venue for special events.

Loveland Offers New Bike & Brews Tour: Tap into Colorado's epic cycling opportunities and taste the flavor of local craft brews on the new Loveland Bike & Brews Guided Day Tour.

Ouray Hot Springs Pool Undergoes Major Renovation: The 90-year-old Ouray Hot Springs Pool & Fitness Center is undergoing a major renovation and will unveil the modern improvements in May 2017.

Outlaw Mountain Coaster Opens in Steamboat: Steamboat is working with world-class manufacturer Wiegand to install the Outlaw Mountain Coaster, the longest coaster in North America.

Rocky Mountain National Park Expansion: At the end of 2016, a 42-acre piece of commercial property located within the park boundaries came under the protection of the National Park Service. The Cascade Cottages are now open for park visitors to enjoy.

Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience Additions in Canon City: New for summer 2017, the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience will feature two new exhibits including the most complete full-scale stegosaurus cast in the world and a "time wall" that will showcase the story of evolution.

Soaring Adventures Course at the Broadmoor: Experience the thrill of soaring over steep drops and across Seven Falls Canyon on the new Fins Course at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

Telluride Golf Club Expands Practice Facility: This season, the club will direct a major expansion of the practice facility designed by noted course architect Ken Kavanaugh.

Tesoro Cultural Center Introduces New Living History Experience: Tesoro Cultural Center introduces its new Living History Experience programming, available to the public starting June 1, 2017 at The Fort restaurant in Morrison.

New and Unique Summer Lodging Packages:

The Broadmoor Fly Fishing Camp to Offer Cattle Drive Experiences: New this summer, The Broadmoor Fly Fishing Camp will begin offering half-day cattle drive experiences on a working cattle ranch located on several thousand acres in the high country of South Park, Colorado.

Brown Palace Hotel Celebrates 125 Years: This August, Denver's Brown Palace Hotel and Spa will celebrate its 125th anniversary with special offerings and events all year long.

Cattle Drive Week at Sylvandale Dude & Guest Ranch: A six-night stay dude ranch adventure, running July 2-8 and 9-15, includes a hands-on cattle drive of Sylvandale's beef herd to the Colorado high country.

Epitourean Culinary Adventures in the Heart of the Rocky Mountains: This week-long culinary experience will be based in Snowmass with visits to a working dairy farm, cider mill, distillery, brewery and even a cooking class in neighboring Aspen with culinary delights only accessed on foot, hybrid bikes and customized Jeeps.

Farm to Flame Exclusive Package Introduces Four Seasons Guests to 7X Ranch: The Four Seasons Resort Vail's curated Farm to Flame experience includes a private helicopter ride to 7X Ranch in Hotchkiss, an intimate dining experience at Flame's Chef's Table and shipments of 7X beef directly to guest's homes.

High Altitude Cycling Camp at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek: From June 3-8, cyclists of all abilities can join eight time Tour de France competitor and Olympic Gold Medalist, Tyler Hamilton for the ultimate High Altitude Cycling Camp.

The Hotel Telluride's 'Crack a Coors on Wilson Peak' Package Returns: This three-night package includes a private, guided tour by the San Juan Outdoor School to the summit of Wilson Peak complete with a picnic lunch. The package also includes daily breakfast for two and spa treatments.

Ranchlands Camp Experience Available at Chico Basin and Zapata Ranch: New for 2017, Ranchland Camps are based out of extraordinary tent camps that place guests in the heart of each ranch. Tent camps come complete with hot showers, beds and specially prepared meals.

The St. Regis Aspen Resort's Mala Creation and River Blessing with Seeds of Remembrance: The Mala Creation and River Blessing with Seeds of Remembrance at the St. Regis Aspen includes a one-on-one consultation and river blessing experience from Alexa Webster, founder of Seeds of Remembrance.

New Lodging Properties:

Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort to Open: This vintage bicycle-themed hotel with amenities and activities suited to the needs of cyclists is located on a popular designated bike route connecting Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.

Dunton Town House Opens in Telluride: The recently opened Dunton Town House is a beautiful five bedroom bed & breakfast in the historic mining town of Telluride. After a day of exploring Telluride, visitors return to charming rooms decorated with European fabrics and custom furnishings.

Echo Canyon River Expeditions Adds Luxury Cabins and Glamping Tents: The nine luxury cabins are designed to maximize the southwest-facing views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains with plenty of outdoor living space.

The Eleven Experience Debuts Taylor River Lodge: Eleven Experience has officially unveiled Taylor River Lodge, a quintessential Colorado mountain retreat with rustic yet chic cabins situated on a pristine trout fishing and rafting river.

The Glamping Co. Offer's Glamping Yurt Experiences: By partnering with private landowners and the U.S. Forest Service, Glamping Co. offers beautiful and comfortable yurt accommodations and provides unique educational and recreational experiences for guests to enjoy.

The Great Wolf Lodge Comes to Colorado Springs: Thrill seekers will find all the water slide drops, loops and spin outs they crave at Colorado Springs' first indoor water park resort. Even bedtime is unique with oversize suites featuring wolf dens and cabins with bunk beds.

Hotel Born, to Open in Denver's Union Station Neighborhood: Slated to open in early April 2017, Kimpton's Hotel Born brings together local influences and sophisticated design to create the perfect urban refuge with original pieces by local Denver artists and will be home to Tavernetta by Frasca.

Hotel Indigo to Debut in Denver: Opened in January 2017 and anchoring downtown Denver's thriving Union Station neighborhood, Hotel Indigo Denver delivers a refreshing and inviting guest experience that is truly reflective of the Mile High City.

The Maven to Open in Denver: The Maven, a vibrant independent hotel concept, will open in spring 2017 in Dairy Block, Denver's most innovative new urban development. The Maven will celebrate local talents with a rotating collection of creative art and handmade products.

The Ramble Hotel to Open in Denver: The Ramble Hotel, an independently owned, three-story hotel will open in late 2017 with 50 guestrooms; an intimate theatre and bar; an independently owned restaurant; and a marquee lobby bar, Death & Co Denver.

SunMountain Shala Opens in Manitou Springs: The SunMountain Shala Wellness B&B features three historic homes situated on six acres of terraced gardens, complete with walking and meditation trails.

Food and Beverage Offerings Debut:

IV by Brother Luck Debuts in Colorado Springs: Celebrity chef, Brother Luck, announces his newest project, IV by Brother Luck, will open in Spring 2017. IV by Brother Luck will feature a menu of new American fare with a focus on the historical cuisine of the four corners region.

Aspen Kitchen opens Rickhouse Social: New for 2017, Rickhouse Social is a convivial and comfortable gathering spot offering Breckenridge Distillery programs and products designed for whiskey aficionados and celebration seekers alike.

Axe and the Oak Opens in Colorado Springs: Now open in Ivywild School, Axe and the Oak whiskey is handcrafted and distilled in Colorado Springs by four friends using raw materials sourced from a family farm.

Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant Opens: Chef Daniel O'Brien (the Top Chef contestant behind Washington D.C.'s Seasonal Pantry) is leading the way on the intimate and modern farm-to-table experience at the Breckenridge Distillery.

Crafted Beverages of Southwest Colorado Celebrates Region's Craft Beverage Producers: Crafted Beverages of Southwest Colorado is a new marketing campaign dedicated to promote the region's 30+ independent breweries, wineries and distilleries connected by iconic scenic byways and trail systems.

Drink RiNo Collective: Beginning Saturdays in January 2017, DRiNk RiNo, a collective comprised of Denver's River North neighborhood craft beverage providers, are offering free ETuk Denver rides to participating independent craft breweries, cideries and wineries.

Frank Bonanno to Unveil French 75 in Downtown Denver: Celebrated chef Frank Bonanno will open French 75 this spring in downtown Denver. The casual Parisian-inspired bistro will blur the lines between the bar and the kitchen, giving guests a front seat to the craft of the cooks and the bartenders.

Ginger & Baker to Open in Fort Collins Feeder Supply: The historic Fort Collins Feeder Supply building is on-track to open as Ginger & Baker this spring, replete with a coffee and pie shop, two restaurants, as well as a small retail store, wine cellar, tasting room, and teaching kitchen.

Hearth & Dram to Open in Denver's Union Station Neighborhood: Hearth & Dram opened its doors in mid-January 2017, in the bustling Union Station area. It features rustic American fare that is both adventurous and approachable, paired with the largest whiskey selection in Downtown Denver.

Liberty Bar Opens in Telluride: Opened February 2017, Liberty Bar brings a luxury lounge offering live music, open mic nights, DJs and a Thursday Night Book Club.

PlumpJack Group Brings Successful Formula to Pendulum: Pendulum, a new modern, upscale restaurant opens in the heart of Vail Village this winter and features innovative American cuisine accented with Latin influences.

Stanley Marketplace Debuts: Officially opening in early 2017, Stanley is no ordinary marketplace. It is an adaptive reuse community hub, home to a park, beer hall and more.

TacoParty to Open in Grand Junction: Celebrated chef Josh Nirenberg of Bin 707 Foodbar is opening TacoParty in March 2017, which will be a 50-seat, quick-service taco shop with a farm-to-table ethos.

Ultreia Opens in Denver's Historic Union Station: Coming to Denver's historic Union Station in early 2017, James Beard Best Chef Southwest Jennifer Jasinski will open Ultreia in the building's Great Hall.