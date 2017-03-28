Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio Residential Capital Open Two New Communities in King County, Washington

Homebuyers Can Now Tour Ivy Estates, Offering 10 Homes, and Autumn Grove, Offering 13 Homes

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio Residential Capital recently announced that Ivy Estates, a private reserve featuring 10 Craftsman-style homes in Sammamish, and Autumn Grove, an enclave of 13 single-family homes in Woodinville, are now open.

"With population growth in the Seattle area continuing to increase at nearly twice the national rate, the King County market is red hot," said Don White, president of Summit Homes of Washington. "Ivy Estates and Autumn Grove represent rare opportunities to move into quality housing in unique neighborhoods. We expect a lot of action at these communities."

Ivy Estates features homes ranging from 2,300 to 3,400 square feet, on 2.7 acres within the sought-after Beaver Lake area of Sammamish. Each home is located on a private cul-de-sac off 248th Avenue Southeast, offering convenient access to I-90.

Children living at Ivy Estates can attend Discovery Elementary School, Pine Lake Middle School, and Skyline High School in highly regarded Issaquah School District. The community is within walking distance of Beaver Lake Park, a 154-acre park with fishing, hiking trails, 3 baseball fields, a playground and an event venue. A mere 10 minute drive away is Issaquah Highlands, which features boutique shops and national retail shopping, restaurants and a movie theater.

Autumn Grove offers four- to six-bedroom homes with three-car garages, ranging from 3,029 to 3,517 square feet. Located in the heart of Woodinville, a rapidly growing area with celebrated wineries and craft breweries as well as biking paths along the river, the community offers easy access to I-405, Redmond, Kirkland and Bothell.

Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio, a San Diego-based real estate investment company, have partnered on a total of 11 projects in the western Washington corridor that includes Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and their suburbs.

About Summit Homes of Washington

Locally owned and operated by the White family, Summit Homes of Washington has been a home-building staple in the Northwest for more than 20 years. Summit Homes has built nearly 3,000 homes in well-planned communities throughout the state of Washington. Summit Homes works with local architects, designers and subcontractors in order to build premium homes. www.summithomeswa.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.