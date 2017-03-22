Summit House, a Seasonal American Restaurant and Bar, to Debut April 10 in Summit, New Jersey

Executive Chef Martin Kester-led venue is now accepting reservations at SummitHouseNJ.com

SUMMIT, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Summit House, a seasonal new-American restaurant featuring the cuisine of noted chef Martin Kester, will open to the public April 10, having completed renovation of a historic downtown Summit building.

Initially opening for dinner, and then for lunch and weekend brunch shortly thereafter, Summit House will offer food created with only the freshest in-season ingredients, whenever possible sourcing from the Garden State. With an open-kitchen dining room, café area and private dining space, the restaurant is committed to culinary excellence and highly attentive service, offered in an atmosphere guests would enjoy any day of the week.

"We've taken our time to create an environment where guests can truly celebrate their lives," said Dylan Baker, Summit House operating partner. "We'll continue to be thoughtful and detail-oriented in all that we do, and we couldn't be more thrilled to open our doors to the greater Summit community."

Kester, formerly chef de cuisine at Ninety Acres in Peapack & Gladstone, New Jersey, in 2015 was named by NJ.com as one of five chefs in the state "you probably don't know, but should." His seasonal menu will include a raw bar, house-milled pastas and breads, and dishes composing ingredients sourced from finest organic farms in the area.

Joining Kester at Summit House is General Manager Justin Lord, formerly lead sommelier at three-star Michelin-rated Per Se in Manhattan. With a 16-seat bar serving craft cocktails, the restaurant's beverage program was designed by Tad Carducci, half of the renowned mixologist duo known as the Tippling Bros.

"Our leadership team is committed to the belief that a world-class restaurant requires the finest ingredients, including with respect to staff," said Kester, executive chef. "From our entire family, to our menu, to every element of our environment, we'll be highly focused on creating a joyous guest experience."

Located at 395 Springfield Avenue, Summit House opens following the renovation of a building initially constructed in 1894 as the town's first YMCA. To learn more about the restaurant and its philosophy, visit http://www.summithousenj.com.

Summit House is now accepting reservations at http://www.summithousenj.com. For large parties or private events, contact Coeli Lonzetta at events@summithousenj.com or by calling (908) 273-6000.