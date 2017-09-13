Sumo Logic and Okta Team Up to Keep Modern Apps Secure

Integrated Solution Pairs Real-Time Data Analytics with Best-in-Class Authentication Technology to Deliver the Continuous Intelligence Needed to Monitor and Secure Networks and Infrastructure

BURLINGAME, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - ILLUMINATE 2017 -- Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence, today announced it is working with Okta, the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, to deliver a joint technology solution that provides organizations with end-to-end visibility across the network to improve the security of modern applications and infrastructure. The new solution will be showcased this week at the Illuminate user conference, taking place Sept. 12-13, 2017 in Burlingame, Calif.

The advent of cloud computing has brought about significant changes in what passes for acceptable security perimeters. While securing an organization once meant managing firewall rules and access control list changes, now IT teams are faced with a decentralized and varied collection of authentication and authorization schemes. Identity has become the new perimeter, and it's critical to know which user is logging in to which apps, at what time, and what they're doing once they've logged in. Securing the network and cloud apps starts with gaining visibility into -- and controlling -- authentication.

Through a new integrated solution with Okta, Sumo Logic collects Okta data and event information to monitor, analyze and trend user activity and behavior as well as any administrative policy changes. Sumo Logic extends this integration through built-in integration with popular SaaS applications accessed via Okta, such as Salesforce, Workday, Box and many more. By combining identity with user activity and behavior, Sumo Logic is able to provide a single pane of glass visibility to more quickly detect and alert to any unusual behavior patterns. This capability will be featured and demonstrated at the Illuminate conference.

"In today's cloud and mobile world, identity is the new perimeter. To spot potential security risks quickly and respond effectively, organizations need to have the right information, presented in the right way to make sense of everything happening in their environments and take swift action," said Chuck Fontana, vice president of corporate and business development at Okta. "By combining the power of the Okta Identity Cloud with Sumo Logic's cloud-native machine data analytics platform, IT and security teams now have the deep visibility they need to effectively monitor who's accessing applications and how they're using them -- ultimately improving their security and compliance postures."

Sumo Logic provides real-time insights for streamlined compliance and security to meet the challenging standards by transforming reactive, manual processes into integrated, proactive and automated ones. Sumo Logic collects, monitors and analyzes real-time alerts on key security metrics and indicators of compromise such as outliers, abnormal log patterns and users that deviate from normal behavior to rapidly identify and resolve problems. Security teams can now shift their focus back to high-value strategic initiatives and innovations, making a more proactive security posture a reality.

"All it takes is one critical data leak to irreparably harm an organization's reputation. As more and more businesses embark on the journey to the cloud, they need real-time data analysis and monitoring to get the continuous intelligence needed to effectively secure today's modern applications," said Randy Streu, VP of strategic alliances for Sumo Logic. "Sumo Logic's cloud-native platform analyzes more than 100 petabytes of data, more than 30 million searches, and delivers tens of millions of insights daily. Pair the power of these data analytics with Okta's world-class authentication services, and you've got a cloud-forward solution that offers end-to-end visibility across critical applications with the ability to lock down applications and infrastructure."

The joint solution is now generally available for both Sumo Logic and Okta customers. For more information on the integration, please visit: https://help.sumologic.com/Send-Data/Data-Types/Okta.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform delivering real-time continuous intelligence, from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,500 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.