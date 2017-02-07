Sumo Logic Delivers Industry's First Multi-Tenant SaaS Security Analytics Solution with Integrated Threat Intelligence

Next Generation Security Analytics Solution Increases the Velocity and Accuracy of Threat Detection for Today's Modern Applications Through Expanded Security Apps and New PCI DSS 3.2 Certification

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics service, today announced the availability of the industry's first multi-tenant SaaS security analytics solution with integrated threat intelligence. This, coupled with new security apps for monitoring and compliance and a milestone certification for PCI DSS 3.2, demonstrates Sumo Logic's strong momentum and commitment to providing leading-edge security analytics capabilities and compliance standards to customers.

Today's IT organizations aren't just fighting hackers; they're battling the tsunami of data from their own infrastructure and modern applications, challenging them to figure out how to effectively monitor and correlate data to get the deep insights needed to identify and respond to security incidents and mitigate damage. While traditional SIEM technology was useful in the early detection of targeted attacks and data breaches for on-prem and legacy applications, today's enterprises require a new approach in how they build, run and secure modern applications.

Sumo Logic's security analytics solution provides automated predictive analytics and deep insights for security operations (SecOps) teams to help them more effectively manage and audit their entire modern application environment through:

Centralizing and correlating all machine data across applications , underlying IT infrastructure and dependent components, for security and compliance auditing





, underlying IT infrastructure and dependent components, for security and compliance auditing Dynamically applying machine learning to detect and run root cause analysis for critical security and operational issues in your entire environment





to detect and run root cause analysis for critical security and operational issues in your entire environment Integrating threat intelligence feeds for identifying malicious security risks to the organization that compromise the integrity of critical applications and data





Sumo Logic's next-generation security analytics solution incorporates threat intelligence powered by a partnership with CrowdStrike, the leader in global threat intelligence and cloud-delivered endpoint protection. The fully integrated solution correlates threat intelligence data with Sumo Logic's log data for real-time security analytics to help organizations increase the velocity and accuracy of threat detection in modern applications, while protecting against sophisticated and persistent cyberattacks. Sumo Logic's threat intelligence capabilities put the control back in the user's hands, and increase the visibility and understanding of adversaries working to penetrate their organization and compromise critical applications and data.

"We are excited to integrate our industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence into Sumo Logic's cloud-native machine data analytics service," said Scott Fuselier, senior vice president, Sales and Global Channels at CrowdStrike. "This integrated solution dramatically improves customers' ability to detect and combat sophisticated attacks. We're excited to be partnering with Sumo Logic and provide our high-fidelity threat feed to equip customers with the context and visibility they need to protect themselves against modern threats."

"Today's new modern applications are tightly tied to digital initiatives in the cloud, requiring a next-generation security analytics solution delivering continuous intelligence across critical components. These include: centralized log management, correlation, machine learning and integrated threat intelligence," said George Gerchow, VP of security and compliance for Sumo Logic. "By combining forces with CrowdStrike, we're able help companies improve their security posture and better respond to threats targeting their data and applications."

Sumo Logic will be showcasing its security analytics solution with integrated threat intelligence at RSA Conference 2017 at booth #N4408.

New Security Applications and PCI DSS 3.2 Certification

In addition to Sumo Logic's new threat intelligence capabilities, the company announced a number of new integrations with the industry's leading security technologies to help simplify and automate security monitoring and compliance of the full application stack including: OneLogin, Cylance, Evident.io, Trend Micro, CrowdStrike Falcon Host, CIS AWS Benchmark Monitoring and more.

Sumo Logic also recently validated compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) version 3.2 as a "Level 1" service provider for its machine data analytics platform. This is a significant milestone making Sumo Logic the first-multi tenant SaaS solution with this certification. The Sumo Logic service meets rigorous privacy and compliance standards that test for data security and privacy including other key security attestations, such as CSA Star, ISO 27001, EU Privacy Shield, HIPAA Audit and more.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, machine data analytics service, delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,000 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.