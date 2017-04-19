Sumo Logic Extends Support for SaaS Contracts on AWS Marketplace

New Flexible Subscription and Procurement Model Enables AWS Users to Purchase the Industry's Leading Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics Platform with a Single Click

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Sumo Logic, a leading cloud-native, machine data analytics service, today announced it now supports SaaS Contracts on AWS Marketplace, an online store that makes it easy for customers to find, buy and start using software and technical services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a single click. SaaS Contracts provide customers with the flexibility to select a subscription and terms that best fit their business needs, with money saving discounts for longer duration purchases. Sumo Logic is one of a select handful of AWS Partner Network (APN) partners offering its machine data analytics platform on AWS Marketplace, providing the continuous intelligence needed to help organizations effectively build, run and secure their modern applications.

"We're pleased to have a long-term APN Technology Partner such as Sumo Logic support AWS Marketplace SaaS Contracts, enabling our customers to purchase multi-year contracts for tools and services required to help them optimize their cloud investment," said Dave McCann, vice president of AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Sumo Logic's new SaaS offerings on AWS Marketplace expand our customer choice, and also provide Sumo Logic easy reach to the more than 100,000 active AWS Marketplace customers worldwide."

With SaaS Contracts on AWS Marketplace, customers can select a subscription service choice and duration terms that fit their needs. Customers also benefit from a simplified software procurement experience by leveraging their existing payment terms with AWS, and get consolidated billing for all of their AWS services, software and SaaS product usage. AWS Marketplace allows software sellers to offer more of their product portfolio to help AWS customers quickly discover, subscribe and consume dozens of SaaS and API products all through a unified billing model greatly simplifying the overall process for both suppliers and consumers of these SaaS services.

Sumo Logic, a recognized expert in building and operating massive multitenant, highly distributed cloud systems, is one of the industry's first machine data analytics platforms to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. The platform unifies logs, metrics and events, transforming a variety of data types into real-time continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle enabling organizations to build, run, and secure their modern applications.

"We're always looking for new ways to help our customers make the most of their cloud infrastructure and AWS services to drive business value," said Steve Fitz, chief revenue officer for Sumo Logic. "By extending our support for SaaS Contracts on AWS Marketplace, we're able to further simplify the commercial process by removing common barriers, such as legal contracts, and getting on approved vendors lists, so that customers and AWS users can quickly access the deep visibility and analytics needed to improve operational and security insights across AWS infrastructure and services."

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, machine data analytics service, delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,000 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.