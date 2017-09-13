Sumo Logic Holds Inaugural Illuminate User Conference: Analytics Economy to Drive Unprecedented Machine Data Growth

BURLINGAME, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) -

Releases Second "State of the Modern App in the Cloud" Report Substantiating New Modern Application Stack with Year-Over-Year Trends

Adds Google Cloud Platform Support to its Native Integration to Extend its Multi-Cloud Analytics Capabilities that Include AWS, Microsoft Azure, Pivotal and Heroku

ILLUMINATE 2017 - Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence, outlined today at its inaugural user conference, Illuminate, more details about its strategy to address the barriers preventing companies from competing in what it calls, an emerging Analytics Economy. In his keynote address, Sumo Logic president and CEO Ramin Sayar described the Analytics Economy as the next layer of business competitive advantage, as more and more digital transformation companies rely on real-time data analytics to build, run and secure their modern applications.

"In the Analytics Economy, the companies making the best decisions the fastest, win. So the ability to leverage real-time, machine data insights to build, run and secure modern applications is becoming the new core competency driving competitive advantage, and Sumo Logic is well-positioned to be the cloud-native analytics platform of choice for that critical capability," Sayar said. "That's why we're committed to addressing the barriers to democratizing machine data analytics, which includes alleviating restrictive usage and licensing models, eliminating disparate data siloes and improving the accessibility to machine data insights so they become ubiquitous across organizations."

Sayar referred to the growing onslaught of machine data growth that's occurring as more and more companies shift to modern applications and embrace a digital business strategy. According to Barclays' Big Data Handbook, the volume of machine data will exceed 16 zettabytes by 2020, and current approaches to machine data will leave the vast majority of digital insights hidden away, starving the operators of modern apps from the intelligence they need to make decisions. Sayar pointed out that a disproportionate amount of this growth is expected to occur over the next three years, when the current 3.9 zettabyte size is expected to quadruple by 2020.

"Growth this dramatic in such a short period of time tells us two things: 1) we're entering into the Analytics Economy, as more and more companies seek to unlock the rich value of this information as fast as possible; and 2) only a cloud-native machine data analytics platform built from the ground-up to handle unstructured, semi-structured and structured data natively in real-time will be able to address this volume," he said. "This is exactly the problem Sumo Logic has been preparing for since its founding."

Illuminate Conference Highlights

Illuminate, Sumo Logic's first ever user conference, was held in Burlingame, Calif. It featured 36 speakers addressing more than 400 members of the Sumo Logic community who represented a diverse range of organizational roles across software development, DevOps, IT operations and management, security, product management, customer and technical support teams, and senior executive leaders, such as CTOs, CIOs and CISOs.

Some of the conference highlights included:

Keynote address on how to thrive in the Modern App era from LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman and customers including Hearst and Acquia.

More than 150 certifications on the Sumo Logic platform issued prior to the conference and another 200 more during Illuminate.

More than 30 hours of content including product presentations, customer case studies, expert talks and more.

Strong support from Sumo Logic's partner ecosystem with 12 sponsors including AWS, New Relic, MongoDB, CloudPassage, Okta, JFrog, Fastly, Pivotal, Cloud Technology Partners, CrowdStrike, Google Cloud Platform and Relus Technologies.

New Sumo Logic Platform Improvements; Support for Google Cloud Platform

Sayar shared more details on innovations introduced this past June to address the inflexible economic model of user-based licensing from other analytics providers (CloudFlex), native integration support for multi-cloud analytics (Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Heroku, Microsoft Azure and Pivotal Cloud Foundry®, in addition to leading on-premises infrastructures), and platform user interface improvements to make machine data analytics accessible to non-technical users within organizations.

To bolster the company's multi-cloud analytics support, Sayar also announced native integration support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which includes services such as Compute Engine, Cloud SQL, Cloud Load Balancing Cloud Dataflow and others. In conjunction with its native integration, multi-cloud analytics support announced last June, the addition of GCP fulfills the company's strategy to provide multi-cloud analytics to customers who don't want to be locked into a single cloud vendor.

New Sumo Logic State of the Modern App in the Cloud Report

Yesterday, Sumo Logic released its 'State of Modern Applications in the Cloud' report providing exclusive data-driven insights, best practices and emerging trends by analyzing technology adoption within the application stack. The report continues to reflect the emerging trends and year-over-year shifts in how businesses are approaching their digital strategy, and the ways in which they build their modern applications across each tier of the application architecture.

Based on active and anonymized data from more than 1,500 customers using Sumo Logic's machine data analytics platform, some of the key findings highlight dramatic adoption of Linux in Azure, significant growth of serverless computing and containers, and an evolving cloud security solutions landscape.

