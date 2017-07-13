Sumo Logic Named to Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 List for Second Consecutive Year

Leader in Machine Data Analytics for Delivering Continuous Intelligence Recognized as One of the World's Best Cloud Companies

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform delivering continuous intelligence, today announced it has been named to the second annual Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list. In collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners, the Forbes Cloud 100 is a definitive list of the top 100 private companies in the world that showcase the best and brightest cloud leaders.

"We are incredibly honored to be named by Forbes as one of the top 100 best cloud companies in the world for the second year in a row. This recognition is another testament to the successful bet we placed on delivering a cloud-native, machine data analytics service that's become a must-have capability in today's digital era," said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO of Sumo Logic. "We continue to push the boundaries to constantly innovate and remove the complexity and barriers associated with getting the most value out of data. Our job is to give our customers the technology that provides real-time business insights needed to solve problems faster and make better business decisions. This award proves our hard work is paying off."

As part of the rigorous selection process, Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes' data partner, received hundreds of submissions from the top cloud startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, which is mainly made up of public cloud company CEOs, was responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 global companies. The evaluation process involved four factors: estimated valuation (30 percent), operating metrics (20 percent), people and culture (15 percent), and market leadership (35 percent).

"Our inaugural Cloud 100 list showed the tech and venture capital community just how many standout private cloud companies there are to watch, and this year's list is no exception," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of the Cloud 100 list. "Forbes has a keen eye for businesses, and combining that with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures' deep knowledge of the cloud industry, any company's inclusion on the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 list is cause to celebrate."

"These companies are leading the cloud technology revolution!" said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The founders and teams behind the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100 companies are of another caliber, and we are beyond excited to celebrate the hard work and enormous value these companies are creating as they propel the trillion-dollar software industry forward."

This accolade comes on the heels of Sumo Logic's most recent announcement of $75 million in funding, led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from new and existing investors including Accel Partners, DFJ Growth, Greylock Partners, Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures and others. Sumo Logic has raised a total of $235 million in funding over seven years.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform delivering real-time continuous intelligence, from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,500 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.