Sumo Logic Unveils 2017 'State of Modern Applications in the Cloud' Report

BURLINGAME, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - ILLUMINATE 2017

Data Uncovers Exclusive Year-Over-Year Trends Within Each Tier of the Modern Application Stack





Key Findings Include Dramatic Adoption of Linux in Azure; Significant Growth of Serverless Computing and Containers; and a Cloud Security Paradox





Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence, today released its 'State of Modern Applications in the Cloud' report providing exclusive data-driven insights, best practices and emerging trends by analyzing technology adoption within the application stack. Based on active and anonymized data from more than 1,500 customers using Sumo Logic's machine data analytics platform, this next wave of data builds upon last year's 'State of Modern Applications in AWS' report, delivering rich and unprecedented analysis of mission-critical modern applications and infrastructures on cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. The report is released in conjunction with Sumo Logic's inaugural Illuminate user conference, taking place in Burlingame, Calif., and will be discussed during Sumo Logic CEO Ramin Sayar's keynote on Sept. 13, which will also be accessible via live webcast.

"Today's enterprises are striving to deliver high-performance, highly scalable and always-on digital services. These services are built on 'modern architectures' -- an application stack with new tiers, technologies and microservices -- typically running on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform," said Kalyan Ramanathan, vice president of product marketing for Sumo Logic. "Sumo Logic has exclusive access to the rich customer data and insights that showcase the nuts and bolts of how forward-thinking digital businesses are architecting and running their modern applications on the leading cloud service providers."

The characteristics of modern applications in the cloud are changing, requiring software and IT architects to shift priorities. Businesses of all sizes are transforming at an unprecedented pace in order to compete in the digital era, but are bogged down by legacy technologies and inefficient siloed processes and tools that are ill-equipped to handle today's volume of data. Today's modern enterprise must harness this data and churn it into continuous intelligence in order to make critical business decisions. The second 'State of Modern Applications in the Cloud' report continues to reflect the emerging trends and year-over-year shifts in how businesses are approaching their digital strategy, and the ways in which they build their modern applications across each tier of the application architecture.

Key findings of the report include:

Linux OS is a legitimate option across all cloud platforms.

Linux is the dominant OS in AWS.

Linux is also growing dramatically in Azure from four percent (2016) to 12 percent (2017).

Containers and functions growth is unprecedented.

AWS Docker adoption has grown from 18 percent (2016) to 24 percent (2017).

AWS Lambda adoption has almost doubled from 12 percent (2016) to 23 percent (2017).

Legacy vendors are struggling to find relevance in the modern app world.

MySQL is the number one database running in AWS, and along with Redis and MongoDB, accounts for 40 percent of database adoption.

Microsoft SQL and Oracle DB significantly lag in terms of usage in AWS and are only adopted by a combined six percent of customers.

NGINX and Apache are the leading web servers in AWS.

Organizations are uncovering a cloud security paradox.

Security remains a top concern for enterprises moving to the cloud as their legacy on premise security/SIEM tools are insufficient.

Unfortunately only 50 percent of enterprises are leveraging CloudTrail, the primary security audit for AWS.

Enterprises of all sizes must leverage security, networking and audit services from their native cloud providers.

"For digital organizations running in the cloud like Greenhouse, it is crucial to have a 360 degree view of their application architecture to have insight on everything from how apps and infrastructure are running, to the security of the system as a whole," says Dave Anderson, director of security & IT at Greenhouse. "Sumo Logic's 'Modern Applications in the Cloud' report provides contextual data-driven insights for cloud application architecture and technology, making it relevant to anyone already building applications in the cloud or considering their cloud migration strategy."

Sumo Logic, a recognized expert in building and operating massive multi-tenant, highly distributed cloud systems, is the industry's first machine data analytics platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. As one of the most powerful cloud services in the world, every day on average the Sumo Logic platform analyzes more than 100 petabytes of data, executes over 30 million searches and queries more than 400 trillion records, delivering tens of millions of insights to customers who rely on continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle to more effectively build, run and secure their modern applications.

'State of Modern Applications in the Cloud' Report Methodology

The report is based on data gathered and analyzed from applications and infrastructure managed by more than 1,500 Sumo Logic customers on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. All customer-specific data is anonymized. Adoption data is based on evidence of organizations setting up and collecting log, metric and event data from a specific application component or infrastructure stack typically for the purpose of monitoring, troubleshooting and securing the modern application utilizing these components.

Additional Resources

Download the 'State of Modern Applications in the Cloud Report'

Tune into the live webcast of Illuminate on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8:30 a.m. PST

Follow Illuminate on social media using hashtag #IlluminateSumoCon

Read the Sumo Logic blog

Sign up for a free trial of Sumo Logic

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform delivering real-time continuous intelligence, from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,500 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, CA and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.