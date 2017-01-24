Sun Chemical Partners with Document Security Systems to Cross Market and Sell Brand Protection Technology

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Sun Chemical has entered into a partnership with Document Security Systems, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : DSS) (DSS) to cross market and sell one another's anti-counterfeiting products.

The strategic partnership allows Sun Chemical to market and sell DSS' suite of anti-counterfeiting technologies that include smartphone authentication, hidden images and copy protection.

DSS will also market and sell Sun Chemical's wide range of anti-counterfeiting solutions, including multiple covert taggant-reader systems, special effect inks and smart sensor technology.

"As leaders in anti-counterfeiting, we are always looking for cutting edge solutions that our customers can use to protect themselves," said Jim Reiman, Director of Brand Protection for Sun Chemical. "This partnership with DSS offers even more anti-counterfeiting options for our customers to choose from. We're particularly excited by DSS' advanced smartphone authentication capabilities and how they complement our own product portfolio."

DSS' brand protection solutions include a portfolio of products which help businesses and governments protect against fraud and counterfeiting. The company's innovative anti-counterfeiting solution, AuthentiGuard™, enables consumers or supply chain personnel to validate product authenticity with a smartphone.

"We're pleased to have the Sun Chemical name associated with Document Security Systems," said Mike Tobin, Vice President of Marketing at DSS. "We have made significant investments in brand protection solutions like AuthentiGuard and this partnership with Sun Chemical, one of the most respected companies in the market, helps to validate our strategy."

Sun Chemical's anti-counterfeiting portfolio is extensive and consists of multiple taggant-reader systems, special effect security inks, and other unique proprietary technologies. To learn more about Sun Chemical's brand protection offerings, visit www.sunchemical.com/anticounterfeiting to download the company's white paper, "Anti-counterfeiting Technologies for Packaging."

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc.'s ( NYSE MKT : DSS) products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to protect brands and digital information from the expanding world-wide counterfeiting problem. DSS technologies help ensure the authenticity of both digital and physical financial instruments, identification documents, sensitive publications, brand packaging and websites.

DSS continually invests in research and development to meet the ever-changing security needs of its clients and offers licensing of its patented technologies. For more information on the AuthentiGuard™ Suite, please visit www.authentiguard.com. For more information on DSS and its subsidiaries, please visit www.dsssecure.com.

About Sun Chemical

A leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials, Sun Chemical and its parent company, the DIC Corporation, recognize industry trends and listen to brand/consumer insights in order to tailor individualized solutions to customer needs and bring new ideas and the latest technology to market.

Together with DIC, Sun Chemical has annual sales of more than $7.5 billion, 17 research and development centers, and over 20,000 employees. Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.A. For more information, please visit www.sunchemical.com.