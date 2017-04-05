Sun Life Financial helps bring the magic of live ballet to families in Alberta

Share the Excitement program provides 4,000 tickets for Alberta Ballet's 50th season

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Alberta Ballet is proud to partner with Sun Life Financial to bring the joy of live ballet to more children and families in Alberta. The Sun Life Financial Share the Excitement program donated 2000 tickets to children and families in Calgary and Edmonton to enjoy Alberta Ballet's The Nutcracker over the holidays. Sun Life Financial is also providing an additional 2,000 tickets for performances throughout the 2016/17 season.

Alberta Ballet believes that live ballet is something every child should experience, regardless of their means. Thanks to the generous support of Sun Life Financial, Alberta Ballet is able to give more tickets to more families who might not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in these cultural experiences.

"Bringing some of the world's best dance to Alberta is an important part of celebrating our 50th anniversary season," said Chris George, Executive Director, Alberta Ballet. "Thanks to Sun Life Financial, we've been able to share these world-renowned performances with more children and their families."

Sun Life Financial's Share the Excitement program is funded through the organization's award-winning Making the Arts More Accessible™ program, which provides opportunities for Canadians to experience the country's diverse arts and culture, regardless of their financial means.

"Every child deserves to experience the wonder and excitement of a live ballet performance," said Paul Joliat, Assistant Vice-President, Philanthropy and Sponsorships, Sun Life Financial. "At Sun Life, we believe arts and culture should be celebrated in our communities, and we're proud to provide more opportunities for families to experience the joy of ballet."

The 28 dancers of Alberta Ballet have performed classic repertoire this season: Dracula and The Nutcracker. The Company has also hosted three innovative guest companies: Pilobolus Dance Theatre and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo out of New York City and BalletBoyz from the United Kingdom.

Alberta Ballet works with its partner, Kids Up Front, to identify children and families to be part of Sun Life Financial's Share the Excitement program. Most recently, the program provided 800 tickets to Alberta Ballet's Alice in Wonderland. The balance of the sponsored tickets will give families a chance to see Alberta Ballet's season finale, the world premiere of Our Canada, a contemporary ballet that features the music of Gordon Lightfoot in a sweeping overview of Canadian history.

About Alberta Ballet

Alberta Ballet has crafted a unique repertoire that delights ballet enthusiasts and attracts new audiences. The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary season with a line-up of beloved family classics, acclaimed guest productions and -- as its season finale -- the world premiere of its newest 'pop ballet.' The only provincial arts organizations to call two cities home, Alberta Ballet is proud to be a community leader both on and off the stage.

About Sun Life Financial

