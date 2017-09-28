Sun Pacific Power expands existing contract to include Florida customers in need of power

MANALAPAN, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - EXOlifestyle, Inc. ( OTCQB : EXOL) subsidiary, Sun Pacific Power, announces a contract extension from one of the company's National "Big Box" store chains to include immediate installations of the chain's existing consumer generator installations for the Florida consumers that have suffered significant loss of power from recent weather conditions.

"We have been given a big responsibility," commented CEO Nicholas Campanella. "By agreeing to deploy these pieces of equipment to customers in Orlando, Gainesville/Ocala, West Palm Cape Canaveral, Miami, Naples/Sarasota, Jacksonville, Tampa, Central Florida, we hope as a company to make a big difference in people's lives."

The company will deploy at least 4 different installation crews with logistics and management backup to be able to fulfill these contracted installations.

The average equipment cost is approximately $9,000.00 per installation.

The existing orders already in place will require 4 crews to provide 6 days a week at 10 to 12 hours per day. It is Sun Pacific Powers goal to provide every family they can with power from these generators as soon as they can.

"As long as inventories can be secured we will make sure of the installations and service," stated Mr. Campanella.

For more information on Sun Pacific Power Corp. visit www.sunpacificpower.com.

