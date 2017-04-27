Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Suncor held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of approximately 1.2 billion shares (approximately 71.87% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

1. Shareholders elected the following 11 board members (10 of whom are independent), with shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows: Patricia M. Bedient 99.62% Mel E. Benson 98.69% Jacynthe Côté 99.29% Dominic D'Alessandro 99.42% John D. Gass 99.17% John R. Huff 98.69% Maureen McCaw 98.27% Michael W. O'Brien 98.52% Eira M. Thomas 98.81% Steven W. Williams 99.49% Michael M. Wilson 97.94% 2. Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Suncor's auditors. 3. Shareholders approved the resolution to increase the number of common shares of Suncor reserved for issuance pursuant to the Suncor Energy Inc. Stock Option Plan by an additional 25,000,000 common shares, with 90.00% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour of the resolution. 4. Management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay) disclosed in Suncor's management proxy circular dated March 1, 2017 was approved with 94.95% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Note: the biographies of Board members and further details about Suncor's corporate governance practices are available at suncor.com.

The text of remarks by Steve Williams, president and chief executive officer, and Alister Cowan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, are available at suncor.com/speeches.

An archive of the video webcast of the meeting will be available for the next 90 days at suncor.com/webcasts.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights' Global 100. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

