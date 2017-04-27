Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

April 27, 2017 18:11 ET
CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Suncor held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of approximately 1.2 billion shares (approximately 71.87% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.
Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:
Note: the biographies of Board members and further details about Suncor's corporate governance practices are available at suncor.com.
The text of remarks by Steve Williams, president and chief executive officer, and Alister Cowan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, are available at suncor.com/speeches.
An archive of the video webcast of the meeting will be available for the next 90 days at suncor.com/webcasts.
Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights' Global 100. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.
For more information about Suncor, visit our website at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @SuncorEnergy.
Media inquiries:403-296-4000media@suncor.comInvestor inquiries:800-558-9071invest@suncor.com
