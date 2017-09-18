Suncor Energy's Petro-Canada brand introduces the Class of 2017

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Today, Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, announced the 2017 Fuelling Athletes and Coaching Excellence (FACE™) Program grant recipients. Every year, Petro-Canada selects fifty-five promising athletes from across Canada. These athletes and their coaches are awarded a $10,000 FACE grant to help them along their journey, with $5,000 going directly to the athlete and $5,000 to their coach. FACE grants are often used for training, equipment, coach education, and travel expenses for competitions.

Developed by Petro-Canada, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), and facilitated by their National Sport partners, the FACE Program supports up and coming athletes who are striving to represent Canada at the Olympic or Paralympic Games, but are not able to qualify for government funding. Since 1988, Petro-Canada has supported more than 2,900 Canadian athletes and their coaches by providing more than $10,000,000 in financial support.

"It is my privilege to welcome the Class of 2017 to the Petro-Canada FACE program," says Deborah Gullaher, vice president, Sales and Marketing, Suncor. "Each year I am reminded of the hard work and dedication of both the athletes and their coaches that are chosen. I am honoured that Petro-Canada is able to play a small part in their journey."

The 2017 FACE grant recipients are:

Athlete Coach Sport discipline Alannah Yip Andrew Wilson Sport Climbing Andrew Genge Dave Balne Para snowboard Annie Leblanc José Sant Athletics Ben Hagkull Simon Cass Wheelchair Basketball Blake Broszus Aleksei Murugin Fencing Brian Yang Efendi Wijaya Badminton Brooke Voigt Elliot Catton Snowboard Camille Saxton Adriana Bento Beach Volleyball Carmen Whelan Iana Nadtotchii Gymnastics - Rhythmic Carson Paul Lisa Boog Diving Casey Scheidegger Carolyn Darbyshire Curling Conrad Orzel Eva Najarro Figure Skating Curtis Caron John MacPherson Para table tennis Devaney Collier Jenny Trew Cycling - Track Elizabeth Longley Florin Marinache Shooting Evan Marineau Jeremy Cooper Freestyle Skiing Félix Dolci Adrian Balan Gymnastics - Artistic Fillah Karim Vasilij Zbogar Sailing Greg Stewart Kim Cousins Para athletics Hayden Edwards Joan McDonald Archery Jade Dufour Victor Zilberman Wrestling - Freestyle Jake Weidemann Crispin Parkinson Speed Skating Jeff McKeen Kyle Kennedy Bobsleigh Joel Ewert Adam Frost Wheelchair Rugby Joey Desjardins Guillaume Plourde Para cycling road Jon Dunkerley James Cook Para triathlon Keenan Simpson Anthony Colin Canoe/Kayak - Slalom Leo Grandbois Sandrine Charron Biathlon Lexson Mathieu François Duguay Boxing Mackenzie Padington Brad Dingey Swimming Marco Schumann Alan McIlveen Short Track Skating Mathea Dempfle-Olin Christian Moutinho Surfing Mathieu St-Pierre Hélène Gervais Para canoe Maura McLean Jennifer Koptie (Shaver) Synchronized Swimming Maxym-Olivier Rivest Denis Beaudoin Karate Maya Antoine Emma Humphries Football (Soccer) Maya Ladhani Emma Humphries Football (Soccer) Mégane Bélanger Brendan Arnold Cycling - BMX Melissa Bratic Hasan Bratic Karate Mikayla Martin Sead Causevic Ski Cross Natalie Eilers Gregor Linsig Ski Jumping Natalie Wilkie Abbi May Para Nordic skiing Phell Joseph Mancoa Robin MacDowell Rugby - Sevens Philippe Vachon Charles Labrie Para swimming Sarah Gillies Mark Newton Para alpine skiing Shady El Nahas Ken Fukushima Judo Shelby Newkirk Eric Kramer Para swimming Sierra Smith Peter Rybarik Alpine Skiing Terence Yeung Pradeeban Peter-Paul Table Tennis Thomson Harris Geoff Matthews Hockey (Field) Trinity Ellis Matt McMurray Luge Ty Godfrey Alain Parent Cross Country Skiing Véronique Déry Muncef Ouardi Speed Skating Zachary Lavin Steve Arsenault Para ice hockey Zane Clarke Jon Pike Canoe/Kayak - Sprint

FACE Summit 2017

In addition to providing financial support, FACE athletes were invited to an annual summit, co-hosted by Petro-Canada and CBC/Radio-Canada. During the FACE Summit, athletes were able to connect with and learn from Olympians and Paralympians, as well as subject matter experts in the areas of media training, public speaking, and personal-brand development. The FACE Summit was held September 15-17, 2017.

