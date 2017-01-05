CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, today announced a redesigned Petro-Points program that is simple, easy to understand and offers increased value to its members.

The Petro-Points program, which launched in 1995, has historically offered its 4.5 million active members multiple ways of earning and redeeming points. Members will continue to have the choice of how to redeem their points, including: taking dollars off of any purchase, redeeming for fuel savings cards, and redeeming for gift cards at partner retailers; however the new program helps members redeem rewards sooner and collect points faster.

"We've been conducting research and online panels to help determine how we can add value to our loyalty program for our members," said Deborah Gullaher, vice president of sales and marketing. "We heard loud and clear that our customers want a program that's easy to understand, simple and intuitive-and most of all a program that gives great value for their Petro-Points. The changes to our program have been made based on what we've heard from loyal customers."

The redesigned Petro-Points program has simplified how members earn and redeem their points. The point levels required to redeem rewards have been reduced, some by 50 per cent, allowing members to redeem their Petro-Points faster.

The new program, which launched on January 3, 2017, is effective across Canada. Current Petro-Points balances will not change and Petro-Points never expire.

Learn more about the Petro-Points program and register to become a Petro-Points member at petro-points.com/faster

Collect Petro-Points Old program New program Collect Petro-Points on Points collected Collect Petro-Points on Points collected Regular Fuel 5 per litre All Fuel 10 per litre SuperClean, Ultra 94 & Diesel 10 per litre All purchases(1) 10 per $1 spent Car Wash 20 per $1 spent Convenience Store Purchase 20 per $1 spent

Redeem Petro-Points & Save Old program New program Redeem Petro-Points for Points required Redeem Petro-Points for Points required 5 ¢ per litre Fuel Savings Reward Card 12,000 5 ¢ per litre Fuel Savings Reward Card 10,000 10 ¢ per litre Fuel Savings Reward Card 24,000 10 ¢ per litre Fuel Savings Reward Card 20,000 $1 off snacks and drinks 2,000 $1 off any purchase(2) 1,000 Super Wash or GlideWash 7,000 -10,000 Super Wash or GlideWash 10,000 $1 off fuel 2,000 $10 gift card at a partner retailer 10,000 Gift card at a partner retailer Varied, based on retailer

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights' Global 100. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, operates almost 1,500 retail stations and 280 Petro-Pass wholesale locations nationwide. Petro-Canada's retail loyalty program, Petro-Points™, provides Canadians with the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards. Petro-Canada is proud to be a National Partner of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees, supporting Canadian athletes, coaches and their families for more than 25 years. For more information, visit petro-canada.ca.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @SuncorEnergy, or come and See what Yes can do.

(1) Excludes Taxes, Tobacco, Gift Cards and Transit Tickets

(2) Excludes Tobacco and Transit Tickets

To view the image associated with this release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/e1081911.jpg