SUNeVision to Sponsor PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii

Company's Largest Greenfield Data Center in Hong Kong Ready for Launch in Mid-2017

HONG KONG--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - SUNeVision Holdings Limited ("SUNeVision," Stock Code: 8008:HK), a premium carrier-neutral data center service provider in Hong Kong, today announces its Gold sponsorship of the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) annual conference taking place January 15-18, 2017 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village® Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii. As Asia-Pacific's premier telecommunications event, PTC'17: Changing Realities will attract attendees from around the globe to discuss dynamic industry changes affecting customer demands, the global economy and the current regulatory environment worldwide.

A data center leader since 2000, SUNeVision owns and operates four facilities throughout Hong Kong, including the MEGA-i in Chai Wan, MEGA Two in Shatin, ONE in Kwun Tong and JUMBO in Tsuen Wan, as part of its subsidiary, iAdvantage Limited. Adding to this list of carrier-neutral facilities, the latest Hong Kong flagship greenfield project, MEGA Plus, is located in Tseung Kwan O and will be available for services in mid-2017. MEGA Plus is a Tier-4 ready flagship data center with a modular design. Upon completion, MEGA Plus will deliver reliable, scalable and secure infrastructure and services to multinational corporations and local corporate customers that range from international banking and financial institutions, global and local telecom operators, and cloud service providers to small and medium-sized enterprises. MEGA Plus is the first Hong Kong greenfield data center with 470,000 gross square-feet that is developed on a site which has been specially set aside by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for high-tier data center development. The state-of-the-art data center is an addition to SUNeVision's MEGA Campus, which is connected with a virtual data center to MEGA-i in Chai Wan and MEGA Two in Shatin, offering the best connectivity in the city.

Boasting the most connected data center ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region, SUNeVision will hold the largest total market share in Hong Kong with approximately 1.5 million gross square-feet of data center space, connectivity to over 100 telco carriers and more than 10,000 cross-connects for high-speed and reliable interconnectivity. Positioned near nine submarine cable Points of Presence (PoPs), SUNeVision data centers ensure low latency and high-speed international connectivity.

"We are very excited to sponsor the annual PTC conference as we continue to extend our services to a larger global market," shares Mr. Peter Yan, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, SUNeVision. "PTC provides an excellent platform to share ideas and opportunities with an international audience. Via the PTC platform, we're looking forward to updating our peers and potential customers about the latest developments concerning our existing data centers, including MEGA-i, and the new addition of MEGA Plus in 2017. These facilities will better support the future growth of local and international companies, and provide unparalleled connectivity as well as reliable and fully customized solutions, which will ultimately benefit businesses in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region in the years to come," Mr. Yan adds.

PTC's annual conference is the Asia-Pacific's premier telecommunications event. Now in its 39th year, the annual conference is a strategic springboard for the global telecommunications industry. The conference provides all attendees with a three-day platform to focus on industry trends and opportunities for networking.

For more information about SUNeVision, visit www.sunevision.com. To register for PTC'17: Changing Realities, visit www.ptc.org/reg.html.

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision harnesses the strengths of Sun Hung Kai Properties' principal technology assets including iAdvantage, Super e-Technology, Super e-Network and venture capital investments. SUNeVision has a strong financial position, and its portfolio of data infrastructure and service businesses positions it well for sustained profitability and growth. For more information, visit www.sunevision.com.