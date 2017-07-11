Sunniva Subsidiary Granted 18 Medical Cannabis Cultivation and Dispensary Licenses, Exercises Option for 14 Acres to Build Large-Scale Production in Cathedral City

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - CP Logistics LLC ("CP Logistics"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunniva Holdings Corp. ("Sunniva" or the "Company"), a North American provider of medical cannabis products and services, has been granted 17 cultivation licenses and one combined cultivation and dispensary license by Cathedral City in California. The Company has also exercised its right to purchase 14 acres of land in Cathedral City, increasing its holdings in Cathedral City to nearly 20 acres in total. It is intended that the land will be used by CP Logistics to construct Sunrise Campus, a large-scale purpose-built GMP greenhouse for the cultivation of medical cannabis.

"We are entering the California market with plans for a remarkably efficient and large-scale facility - one that will benefit from California's abundant natural sunlight to deliver low-cost, high-quality medical products at scale," said Dr. Anthony Holler, CEO of Sunniva. "The award of these licenses and additional acreage puts in place the essential elements for us to move forward with Sunrise Campus as we envision it."

Sunrise Campus will be constructed in two phases. Phase I, which is expected to break ground in Q3 of 2017, is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2018. The Company plans to break ground on Phase 2 of the facility in late 2018. Sunrise Campus Phase I is expected to produce more than 81,000 kg of dried cannabis per year. When complete, Phase II should add 45,000 kg of dried cannabis to the facility's annual production. Sunniva plans to dedicate more than half of its California production to oils, extracts and other derivatives.

"Sunrise Campus will be a GMP compliant facility, deploying the latest in technology and automation," said Dr. Holler. "Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP) are practices required in order to conform to the guidelines recommended by agencies that control authorization and licensing for manufacture and sale of food and drug products, and active pharmaceutical products."

A Cathedral City Architectural Review Committee (ARC) hearing for Phase 1 is scheduled for July 19, 2017. Following recommendations from the ARC, Sunniva may be required to make aesthetic changes to the exterior of the building or landscaping changes.

A Conditional Use Permit (CUP) hearing for Phase 1 is set for August 2, 2017. CUP hearings determine whether a conditional use permit is issued to allow commercial projects to commence construction. There is a 10 day period during which citizens of Cathedral City are allowed to file an objection. If an objection is filed, the decision is then passed on to City Council.

