Sunplus Technology Licenses NetSpeed Orion IP to Accelerate Design of Automotive SoCs

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - NetSpeed Systems Inc., the supplier of on-chip network IP that is streamlining SoC design, announced today a multi-year license agreement with Sunplus Technology for NetSpeed's Orion on-chip network IP. Sunplus is a leading provider of multimedia IC solutions and automotive infotainment solutions and will use NetSpeed's IP to accelerate the design and development of future generations of its automotive SoCs.

SoCs targeting automotive can be as complex, if not more complex, than mobile application processors, integrating multiple compute engines. Furthermore, there are stringent Reliability, Availability, Serviceability (RAS) feature requirements and time-to-market challenges. NetSpeed's IP offers a powerful collection of functional safety features, including error detection, correction & containment, multiple levels of redundancy and automated failure reporting. NetSpeed's IP RAS features can be configured to achieve ASIL-B through ASIL-D level per ISO 26262 standards. These along with NetSpeed's next generation interconnect synthesis approach deliver to customers the industry's best PPA (Power, Performance and Area) metrics.

"Sunplus recognized that to succeed in the automotive market they would need to be at the cutting edge of design," said Sundari Mitra, CEO and co-founder of NetSpeed. "Chip designers can no longer afford to rely on old or arcane interconnect technology. We give them an interconnect synthesis engine that lets them explore architecture options and then generate a new highly optimized design in a fraction of the time."

"We evaluated multiple interconnect providers and chose NetSpeed IP because the features of the product and resulting designs outperformed other players in the market," said Michael Su, Director of Automotive Product Center at Sunplus. "NetSpeed's Orion IP is a proven solution used in data centers, networking, mobile and automotive SoCs that offers us tremendous time to market advantages."

About Sunplus

Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. ( TWSE : 2401) ( LSE : SUPD), established in 1990, is a leading chip provider for multimedia and automotive applications such as DVD player, portable DVD player, home entertainment audio products, car infotainment and advanced driving assistance system(ADAS). Meanwhile Sunplus is offering high-speed I/O IP, high performance data conversion IP, and analog IP for a broad range of applications on consumer, portable, and connected devices for Sunplus has been accumulating strong IP technologies on consumer and multimedia segments. Sunplus is headquartered in Taiwan and has service offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu. For more information, please visit Sunplus website at www.sunplus.com.

About NetSpeed Systems

NetSpeed Systems provides scalable, coherent on-chip network IPs to SoC designers for a wide range of markets from mobile to high-performance computing and networking. NetSpeed's on-chip network platform delivers significant time-to-market advantages through a system-level approach, a high level of user-driven automation and state-of-the-art algorithms. NetSpeed Systems was founded in 2011 and is led by seasoned executives from the semiconductor and networking industries. The company is funded by top-tier investors from Silicon Valley. It is based in San Jose, California and has additional research and development facilities in Asia. For more information, visit www.netspeedsystems.com.

NetSpeed, NocStudio, and the NetSpeed Systems logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NetSpeed Systems Inc. in the United States and other countries. NetSpeed Systems and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

The URL for this release is located at www.netspeedsystems.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/3/11G134976/Images/auto_panel_1265_w1024-9ba24e322a78a0d3a1c1c979342159ac.jpeg