Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.: Partial Completion of Zhengwei Placement

HONG KONG, CHINA and CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Sunshine") (HKSE:2012) is pleased to announce the following:

Partial Completion of Zhengwei Placement

Reference is made to the announcement of the Corporation dated December 29, 2016 (Hong Kong time) / December 28, 2016 (Calgary time) (the "Announcement") in relation to the placing of new Shares under the General Mandate to Zhengwei International Investment And Management Co., Limited ("Zhengwei"). Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announced that all conditions of the Placement have been fulfilled and partial completion of the Placement took place on March 28, 2017. A total of 40,000,000 Common Shares have been subscribed by Zhengwei at the Subscription Price of HK$0.29 pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement ("Partial Completion"). The subscribed shares are subject to 4 months' holding period.

The net proceeds from the Placement, after deducting relevant expenses incurred in relation to the Subscription, amount to approximately HK$ 11,599,985 (approximately CDN$ 1,996,485 at the current exchange rate) will be used as general working capital of the Corporation and as funds for future development of the existing business of the Corporation, including funding the operation costs of the West Ells project.

The Subscription Agreement expires on the date of this announcement and hence the time for completion for the remaining 110,000,000 Common Shares has also lapsed.

EFFECT ON SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The 40,000,000 Common Shares subscribed by Zhengwei represent (i) approximately 0.75% of the issued share capital of the Corporation immediately before Partial Completion of the Placement and (ii) approximately 0.75% of the issued share capital of the Corporation as enlarged by the allotment and issuance of the Common Shares to Zhengwei in the Placement.

Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Corporation immediately before and after Partial Completion of the Placement:

As at the date of this Announcement Immediately after Completion of the Placing Name of

Shareholder Number

of Shares Approx. %

of Shares Number

of Shares Approx. %

of Shares Sun Kwok Ping 1,312,881,500 24.72% 1,312,881,500 24.54% Bright Hope Global Investment Limited 267,353,088 5.03% 267,353,088 5.00% China Life Insurance (Overseas) Co., Ltd 201,941,600 3.80% 201,941,600 3.77% Tseung Hok Ming 295,893,656 5.57% 295,893,656 5.53% Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Limited 239,197,500 4.50% 239,197,500 4.47% Zhengwei - - 40,000,000 0.75% Other public shareholders (excluding Zhengwei) 2,992,684,014 56.36% 2,992,684,014 55.94% Total 5,309,951,358 100 5,349,951,358 100

ABOUT SUNSHINE OILSANDS LTD.

The Corporation is a Calgary based public corporation listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since March 1, 2012. The Corporation is focused on the development of its significant holdings of oil sands leases in the Athabasca oil sands region. The Corporation owns interests in approximately one million acres of oil sands and petroleum and natural gas leases in the Athabasca region. The Corporation is currently focused on executing milestone undertakings in the West Ells project area. West Ells has an initial production rate of 5,000 barrels per day.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the plans and expectations of the Corporation. Such forward-looking information is subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All statements other than statements and information of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "project", "plan", "target", "vision", "goal", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Corporation's experience, current beliefs, assumptions, information and perception of historical trends available to the Corporation, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to those associated with resource definition and expected reserves and contingent and prospective resources estimates, unanticipated costs and expenses, regulatory approval, fluctuating oil and gas prices, expected future production, the ability to access sufficient capital to finance future development and credit risks, changes in Alberta's regulatory framework, including changes to regulatory approval process and land-use designations, royalty, tax, environmental, greenhouse gas, carbon and other laws or regulations and the impact thereof and the costs associated with compliance. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions and factors discussed in this announcement are not exhaustive and readers are not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as the Corporation's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subsequent to the date of this announcement, except as required under applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement and are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive and are made as at the date hereof. For a full discussion of the Corporation's material risk factors, see the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2016 and risk factors described in other documents we file from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, all of which are available on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk, on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.sunshineoilsands.com.

(a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act of the Province of Alberta, Canada with limited liability)

By Order of the Board of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd.

Sun Kwok Ping, Executive Chairman

Hong Kong, March 28, 2017

Calgary, March 28, 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Kwok Ping Sun, Mr. Hong Luo, Dr. Qi Jiang and Mr. Qiping Men as executive directors; Mr. Michael John Hibberd, Mr. Jianzhong Chen and Ms. Xijuan Jiang as non-executive directors; and Mr. Raymond Shengti Fong, Mr. Gerald Franklin Stevenson, Ms. Joanne Yan and Mr. Yi He as independent non-executive directors.

