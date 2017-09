Sunstock, Inc. Acquires More Silver

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 15, 2017) - Sunstock, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstock") ( OTCBB : SSOK), has just purchased 10,000 ounces of silver. With this latest silver purchase, Sunstock has amassed over 45,000 ounces of silver.

Sunstock believes that this precious metal is currently undervalued, and it is a strategic time to purchase more silver. Sunstock plans to acquire an additional 80,000 ounces of silver over the next six months. Upon completion of the planned silver acquisition, the Company would hold a total inventory of over 125,000 ounces of silver. Sunstock intends to finance the planned additional acquisition of 80,000 ounces of silver from equity sales of the Company's securities.

Sunstock has concluded that stimulative monetary policies adopted by the United States, European Union, China, and Japan have set the stage that may cause inflation to rise and increase the value of precious metals. Japan, Sweden and Switzerland have announced and implemented policies to impose negative interest rates in their retail banking systems to persuade their citizens to increase consumer spending.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of Sunstock, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.