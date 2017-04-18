Sunworks Announces Strategic Partnership with Quantum Spatial

Solar Integrator Expands Geospatial Services Partnerships

ROSEVILLE, CA and ST. PETERSBURG, FL--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions for commercial and residential markets, today announced its strategic marketing partnership with Quantum Spatial, Inc., the nation's largest independent geospatial data firm.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to welcome Quantum Spatial to the Sunworks team in a strategic partnership that will continue our expansion of capability offerings into the geospatial services arena. This new relationship with Quantum Spatial will enhance our growth in the federal and commercial markets as a result of their superb technical prowess and exemplary reputation with their domestic as well as international clients in the energy and government domains."

Quantum Spatial provides geographic insights and advanced mapping technologies for energy, transportation, environmental and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers solutions in the areas of acquisition, analysis, integration and management of geospatial data; leveraging advanced remote sensing technologies, such as LiDAR and hyperspectral imaging, geographic information systems (GIS), mobile mapping and advanced analytics. These geospatial solutions are used for various applications, such as habitat assessment and land use planning, renewable energy, regulatory compliance, engineering design and disaster preparedness.

"Sunworks has gained significant market traction because of their exceptional knowledge and execution in delivering tangible, ongoing value to customers," said Rajib Roy, CEO of Quantum Spatial. "We look forward to this first step in our partnership."

About Sunworks, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we standby in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

About Sunworks, Inc.

About Quantum Spatial, Inc.

Quantum Spatial, Inc. (QSI), the nation's largest independent geospatial data firm, provides geographic insights to the largest government and corporate organizations that need geospatial intelligence to mitigate risk, plan for growth, better manage resources and advance scientific understanding. A pioneer in advanced mapping technology, QSI's end-to-end solutions and services deliver the industry's highest data quality and accuracy, while leveraging the widest array of technologies for analyzing all types of terrains. Customers use the company's acquisition, processing, analytics and visualization solutions in a range of technical and scientific disciplines - from geology and biology, to hydrology, forestry and civil engineering. Utilities, oil and gas producers, engineering and construction firms, as well as the military and major government agencies, are QSI customers. QSI has multiple offices around the country.