Sunworks Awarded Patent for 3-Dimensional Solar Cell Technology

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions, announced that the Chinese Patent Office has granted a patent for the company's 3- dimensional solar cell technology.

"An important part of Sunworks' mission has always been to further the widespread adoption of solar power by deploying affordable, state-of-the-art systems and utilizing breakthrough solar technologies," said Jim Nelson, CEO of Sunworks. "This patent strengthens the IP assets of Sunworks and demonstrates our commitment to innovation and further advances the viability of our unique and innovative technology."

A request for patent was originally filed on October 11, 2011, and the official date of issuance was June 1, 2016. The Company has now received the Patent Certificate issued by the patent office in China and it has been announced in the Chinese Patent Gazette Issue No. CN 103415929 B. Titled Three-Dimensional Power Systems and Methods of Making Same, the new cell is able to collect sunlight from wider angles and cause light to bounce within its 3-dimensional microstructure. The process continues until the cell is fully absorbed, thereby maximizing the rate of conversion from sunlight to electricity.

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks fields a diverse, seasoned workforce that includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees, from technicians to executives, uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.