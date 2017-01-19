Sunworks, Inc. Announces Service Partnership with Ecoark Holdings, Inc. of Bentonville

Sunworks will be included in Ecoark's suite of sustainable technologies, providing customized solar design and installation options for national retailers

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions, announced its partnership with Ecoark Holdings, a technology company based in Bentonville, Arkansas that develops supply chain sustainability products and solutions for large retail clients. The partnership will help Ecoark broaden its offerings portfolio with innovative solar products suited for large-scale, retail clients.

Ecoark's technology solutions manage the high tempo requirements necessary for timely food distribution to retailers nationwide. In an effort to support its clients' sustainability commitments, Ecoark will rely on Sunworks as a key service provider. The initiative will expand Ecoark's offerings and enable Sunworks to implement solar projects specifically designed to help their retailers experience long term energy savings, tax benefits, and reduced overhead. Sunworks is backed by years of experience in serving the retail and agriculture industry, offering turnkey design, installation, and project management.

Sunworks has a steady track record of outstanding performance in retail installations. The agreement will help introduce Sunworks' products and services to many of Ecoark's largest retailer clients throughout the country. Sustainability is central to Ecoark's core business strategy and provides additional leverage in helping clients reduce their cost electricity and promote environmental initiatives.

"We believe our partnership with Ecoark has great synergy, as it expands our ability to help large retailers achieve their environmental goals using solar power," said Sunworks CEO Jim Nelson. "Sunworks is well versed in the dynamics of the retail industry and how it applies to today's energy consumption requirements."

Randy May, CEO of Ecoark, highlighted the partnership's significance for his clients, which include some of largest retailers in the country and are committed to sustainable business practices. "Sunworks and Ecoark share a common set of values and beliefs that help businesses develop comprehensive strategies designed to improve the impact on our environment," said Mr. May. "Integrity and workmanship was a vital part of our selection process and we are confident that Sunworks can provide the capacity to advance solar energy for our large-scale clients."

About Sunworks, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, government, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we standby in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., a technology solutions company, offers technologies to reduce waste in its client's operations, logistics, and supply chain worldwide. It provides pallet-level time and temperature tracking, pre-cool prioritization and monitoring, pallet routing, real-time in-transit monitoring, remote visibility, and quality management solutions. The company also offers Point Clouds, which creates 2d and 3d digital replications; HD photos, a 360° rotational bubble images from various project perspectives; 2d Plans that plans and elevates views in CAD/PDF; and 3d models, such as Revit, CAD, Cyclone, 3dS, and others, as well as provides training and consultation services on laser scan and/or create 2d as-builts or 3d models. In addition, it provides tech driven consumer products. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.