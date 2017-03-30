Sunworks Launches Customer Referral App

Proprietary Mobile Solar Referral App Leverages Network to Create Win-Win-Win Relationships Between Solar Consumers, Referral Partners and Sunworks

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions for commercial and residential markets, today announced the launch of Sunworks PowerPay™ Mobile App. 'PowerPay' is an affiliate referral program that rewards individuals and companies for encouraging those within their centers of influences and networks to consider solar applications via Sunworks. The Sunworks 'PowerPay' App is available in Apple's App Store for iPhone or iPad and at Google Play for Android mobile devices.

"We know that sustainable solar solutions can help consumers and businesses lower their utility expenses," said Sunworks Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile. "'PowerPay' connects us with people and businesses in a way that is ubiquitous to their everyday life. When a customer decides to implement solar into their infrastructure, strategic use of the mobile market allows us to create a three-way winning strategy for all parties in this eco-system by encouraging them to promote Sunworks as the chosen provider."

Sunworks PowerPay™ Mobile App

The Sunworks 'PowerPay' Mobile App makes it possible for anyone to sign up as a Referral Partner, thereby allowing them to make solar customer referrals to Sunworks easily and directly from their smart phones. The mobile app provides the Referral Partner with a user-friendly interface and an effortless experience without encumbering those being referred. A person being referred by a friend simply accepts or declines the invitation and subsequently, if they hire Sunworks, the Referral Partner then receives a payment.

Sunworks 'PowerPay' Division Director, Shirley Montalvo, said, "The launch of this mobile app and bringing this incentive strategy to market is exceptionally gratifying since it helps everybody in the process. The Referral Partner receives a 'thank you' bonus for sharing with a friend, the solar customer enjoys the money saving benefits on their utility bills, and Sunworks has the opportunity to educate the prospective customer and earn their business. 'PowerPay' is an extension of our commitment to our customers as well as an innovative way to incentivize those who know the quality and benefits of our work to help us to grow our business. We will continue to expand our mobile capabilities to support our growing needs of our commercial division as well."

Sunworks PowerPay™ Mobile App Key Features:

Submit and Track Referrals

Receive Referral Payout, Gift Referral Proceeds to Non-Profits

In-App Messaging, Sunworks Sales and Sunworks App Support

Solar Education and Supporting Materials (videos, collateral, articles and documents)

In addition, the app offers an enjoyable experience of surprise in-app promotions, vibrant design as well as user-friendly language and mobile friendly screen flows. For more information, visit www.sunworkspowerpay.com.

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks fields a diverse, seasoned workforce that includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees, from technicians to executives, uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/30/11G134574/Images/icon-4ebd4971f0008c8d95e40a975667e4be.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/30/11G134574/Images/app-48579ffc792a8d4690a63180af35fe9f.jpg