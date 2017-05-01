Sunworks Partnership with Center for Land-Based Learning Energizes Agricultural Mission

Agreement broadens strategic reach for both organizations in an effort to cultivate future farming and agricultural leaders in California

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc., a leading provider of solar power solutions for commercial, agriculture and residential markets, announced an exclusive partnership with The Center for Land-Based Learning, an organization dedicated to cultivating future generations of farmers, agricultural leaders, and environmental stewards. The partnership is beneficial for both organizations as they share a common goal of building cross-functional relationships within local communities.

Sunworks is heavily involved in working with institutions that are dedicated to promoting solar power through education, training, and public awareness. Part of the company's mission is to advance the future of solar power on every front, building greater awareness within the agriculture community and enhancing awareness of clean energy.

For over 20 years, The Center for Land-Based Learning has envisioned a robust and sustainable agricultural community that operates in harmony with California's vast ecological resources. The organization has been at the forefront for inspiring and educating future members of the agricultural, farming, and business communities. The Center for Land-Based Learning has played a pivotal role throughout the state, establishing both youth and adult programs for education, training, and public awareness.

Sunworks will contribute its resources to help broaden and promote the organization's wide range of agricultural and business programs. In addition, The Center for Land-Based Learning will be actively involved in the Sunworks PowerPay Program, establishing a scholarship fund that earns donations via solar installation referrals.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks Chief Executive Officer said, "Our mission and goals are directly aligned with The Center for Land-Based Learning. By combining our resources, we can make an even greater impact for agricultural and environmental awareness."

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we standby in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks fields a diverse, seasoned workforce that includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees, from technicians to executives, uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries

Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

About Center for Land-Based Learning

The Center for Land-Based Learning was founded in 2001 whose mission is to inspire, educate and cultivate future generations of farmers, agricultural leaders, and natural resource stewards. Combining innovative hands-on experience with classroom learning, participants in Land-Based Learning's many programs develop leadership skills, learn how sustainable agriculture practices contribute to a healthy ecosystem, and create connections to agricultural, environmental, and food system careers. For more information, visit www.landbasedlearning.org

