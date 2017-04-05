Sunworks' "Powered By" Program Initiative Selects Qualified Products to Meet Company's Standards for Excellence

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions, announced today its "Powered by" initiative, a rigorous testing program used for approving products for customer installations. Partner products that meet the solar company's exhaustive qualifications earn the coveted "Powered by" logo, a co-branded symbol for reliability and performance.

Earning the Sunworks "Powered by" logo requires a product to undergo an exhaustive approval process that entails field trials, performance analysis, and reliability studies. Sunworks coordinates its program with manufacturers to ensure that their customers receive the highest level of quality possible. In addition, manufacturers gain valuable insight and research for their products using real world applications.

Rapid Rack, a Sunworks subsidiary, is one such product line that has recently earned the "Powered by" title after undergoing a battery of in-the-field performance testing. This innovative, clamp-free racking system is designed to prevent panel damage and production loss in solar systems.

Previous methods for securing panels require over-torqued clamping. When exposed to excessive heat, thermal expansion takes place, affecting the panel's efficiency. In traditional solar systems, it results in a loss of valuable kilowatt hours and ultimately, loss of savings for customers. Rapid Rack utilizes insertion rail technology, allowing for thermal expansion without creating stress points on the panels. It uses 28% fewer parts than traditional methods and includes a fully integrated, wire management tray that's built with galvanized components for enhanced protection.

Robert Lopez, Sunworks Vice President of Procurement said, "Like all products that must meet our Powered by criteria, Rapid Rack has demonstrated exceptional quality in the field and ensures a significant ROI for our customers. The Powered by program is a result of in-depth reliability, maintenance, and performance studies that help to maximize solar production for our customers."

About Sunworks

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we standby in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks fields a diverse, seasoned workforce that includes distinguished veterans who are devoted to providing the very best customer experience. All of our employees, from technicians to executives, uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.