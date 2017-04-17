Sunworks Ranked #1 by Sacramento Business Journal

Solar Integrator Takes Top Spot on Solar Contractor's List

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SUNW), a leading provider of solar power solutions for commercial and residential markets, was recently ranked as Top Solar Contractor by the Sacramento Business Journal. Sunworks achieved the #1 ranking for 2016 after being ranked fourth in the prior year.

The list of solar contractors was compiled based on the total AC kilowatts of generation installed for each of the company's residential and commercial customers. This includes customers in industries such as agriculture, federal, public works, and utilities. Eligible companies were required to have a local business presence in the Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, or Yolo counties during the 2016 year.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are honored to have been recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal on this achievement. Sunworks' local offices installed more than 56,000 AC kilowatts of generation in 2016. This achievement is particularly impressive considering that this high level of output was nearly three times the total amount installed by the #2 ranked company."

About Sunworks, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

