Sunworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Delivers Full-Year 2016 Revenue Growth of 61%; Backlog Reaches Record Levels

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for commercial and residential markets, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

Full-Year 2016 Summary:

Revenue of $86.4 million, up 61%, compared to $53.7 million in the prior year

Gross margin of 25.6% of total revenue compared to 31.7% in the prior year

Operating loss of $8.0 million compared to operating income of $2.4 million in the prior year

Net loss of $9.4 million, compared to net income of $1.1 million, in the prior year

Cash and cash equivalents of $11.1 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $12.0 million last year

Backlog of $48.5 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $47.5 million at December 31, 2015

Q4 2016 Summary:

Revenue of $18.4 million, up 6% compared to $17.3 million in the year-ago quarter

Gross margin of 12.4% of total revenue compared to 36.5% in the year-ago quarter

Operating loss of $3.6 million compared to operating income of $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter

Net loss of $3.7 million, compared to net income of $1.2 million, in the year-ago quarter

Jim Nelson, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer commented, "I am proud of much of what we accomplished at Sunworks in 2016. Year over year revenue growth of 61% significantly outpaces the industry growth rate. In addition, we broadened our addressable market primarily for commercial and agriculture opportunities and have expanded into more target-rich regions -- all with the goal of continuing our rapid growth. The success of our efforts is reflected not only in the top-line growth, but also in the all-time record backlog that we bring into 2017. All of these factors lead us to be optimistic about the future."

Mr. Nelson continued, "The significant growth and aggressive investment in our initiatives challenged our organization, particularly in the second half of the year. We experienced growing pains with some of our internal processes in attempting to keep pace with the rapid acceleration of the front-end of the business. The rainy weather during our normally busy fourth quarter negatively impacted our revenue and put downward pressure on our financial results. These factors, among others created an unexpected operating loss in the fourth quarter. Some of these losses, as explained in our 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, were non-cash adjustments that we do not expect to reoccur in 2017. In addition, we have made and are making changes to improve our back-office processes, strengthened our team, and streamline and focused our investment initiatives. We will continue to make adjustments and improve our business to ensure that we leverage our fast-growing sales into faster growing cash and profitability."

2017 Guidance

Management expects full year 2017 revenue to increase more than 30% versus 2016 and anticipates Sunworks will be profitable for the full year.

Management expects backlog at the end of Q1 2017 to increase versus both the prior year Q1 2016 backlog and the prior quarter backlog -- providing additional optimism for continued growth.

Balance Sheet

The company generated approximately $1.8 million of cash from operating activities for the full year of 2016 compared to $1.3 million for the prior year and finished the year with $11.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As of December 31, 2016, the Company had $2.3 million of debt outstanding.

Backlog

Order backlog at December 31, 2016 was $48.5 million, up 2% compared to $47.5 million on December 31, 2015. Backlog is based on orders expected to be delivered during the next 12 months.

Q4 2015 Q4 2016 % Change Backlog in Dollars ($M) Beginning sales backlog $ 29.5 $ 42.7 45 % Total new sales $ 35.2 $ 24.2 -31 % Total earned revenue $ 17.2 $ 18.4 7 % Ending backlog $ 47.5 $ 48.5 2 % Backlog in Megawatts (MW) Beginning sales backlog 9.5 13.8 45 % Total new MW sales 11.7 8.1 -31 % Total MW installed 5.7 6.1 7 % Ending backlog 15.5 15.8 2 %

SUNWORKS, INC. (FORMERLY SOLAR3D, INC.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2016 2015 Sales $ 86,421 $ 53,713 Cost of Goods Sold 64,311 36,664 Gross Profit 22,110 17,049 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 12,330 9,344 General and administrative expenses 11,434 5,094 Stock based compensation 6,041 136 Research and development cost - 53 Depreciation and amortization 323 51 Total Operating Expenses 30,128 14,678 Loss/Income before Other Income/(Expenses) (8,018 ) 2,371 Other Income/(Expenses) Interest and other income - 10 Other expense (329 ) (3 ) Gain (Loss) on change in fair value of derivative liability - 69 Interest expense (1,033 ) (1,391 ) Total Other Income/(Expenses) (1,362 ) (1,315 ) (Loss) Income before Income Taxes (9,380 ) 1,056 Income Tax Expense - - Net (Loss) Income $ (9,380 ) $ 1,056 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.46 ) $ 0.06 Diluted $ (0.46 ) $ 0.05 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 20,227,239 16,966,921 Diluted 20,227,239 23,709,210